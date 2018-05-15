The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

 LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Hosts win toss, elects field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Hosts win toss, elects field

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 15, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 8:05 pm IST

Score after 1 over, RR 2-0 ( Jos Buttler 1*, Rahul Tripathi 1*; Shivam Mavi 0/2).

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: Hosts KKR have won the toss and have elected to field.

RR have made three chages in their playing XI. They have included Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh and Rahul Tripathi.

Whereas, for the hosts, Piyush Chawla has suffered a side strain and is replaced by Shivam Mavi.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

Preview

Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR( and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in an all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Tuesday, with an eye on the playoffs.

It will be a clash of third vs fourth with both the teams being levelled with 12 points from as many games.

KKR are coming on the back of a morale-boosting win against Kings XI Punjab, which they won by 31 runs after posting 245-6.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, had a memorable outing to Mumbai in their last match as they beat the defending champions by seven wickets to boost their hopes of advancing to the next stage.

I n all likeliness, Sunil Narine will be opening the batting along with Chris Lynn. The West Indian was the top-scorer for KKR in their last match, contributing 75 runs.

Despite being expensive, KKR’s Andre Russell stole the show among the bowlers, ending with a spell of 3-41 from four overs.

However, Russell will definitely have a role to play in the upcoming match, if KKR are to qualify.

Jofra Archer will be the go-to man in RR’s bowling attack He has already picked up 13 wickets from just seven wickets.

All in all, RR hold a 9-7 head-to-head record over KKR, whereas Dinesh Karthik’s men are enjoying a 4-1 record against RR at their home turf.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(captain), D Arcy Short, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(Captain), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman GillPiyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom Curran, Javon Searles.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 15th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, rajasthan royals, kolkata knight riders, live cricket score
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

