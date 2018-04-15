The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KXIP will need a much more bolstering performance from their batting line-up if they are to break CSK’s duck. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Chennai look for early wickets
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Chennai look for early wickets

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 8:01 pm IST

The Lions have endured a loss and a win under the new skipper and former CSK all-rounder Ashwin.

KXIP will need a much more bolstering performance from their batting line-up if they are to break CSK’s duck. (Photo: BCCI)
 KXIP will need a much more bolstering performance from their batting line-up if they are to break CSK’s duck. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohali: High on confidence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to continue their winning run when they face with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

A victory against Ravichandran Ashwin and co will take the two-time winners on top of the IPL table and they wouldn’t want to miss out on that opportunity with two back to back wins.

The Lions, meanwhile, have endured a loss and a win under the new skipper and former CSK all-rounder Ashwin. They will need a much more bolstering performance from their batting line-up if they were to break CSK’s duck.

KL Rahul has been firing at the top but apart from that, the batsmen have failed to get going.

MS Dhoni has got his team combination spot on but injuries to the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina is a big concern.

Can Ashwin outfox one of India’s most successful captains or will Dhoni come out on top against his former CSK teammate?

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Sunday (April 15)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: chennai super kings, kings xi punjab, live cricket score, ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

2

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

3

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

4

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

5

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham