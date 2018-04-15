Live| 2018 IPL: RCB wins the toss, opts to field against Rajasthan

The Asian Age | News

2018 IPL: RCB wins the toss, opts to field against Rajasthan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 3:51 pm IST

Both the teams are coming into the match after winning their last encounter.

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI)
 Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. The home side have made one change bringing in Pawan Negi  for Sarfaraz Khan

Preview: M Chinnaswamy stadium is all set to host the second home game of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who welcome Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Both the teams are coming into the match after winning their last encounter.

RCB are currently sitting in the fifth position on the points table, while RR are placed on the sixth position on the points table. Both the teams have two points on board with 1 win and 1 loss from their two games.

Virat Kohli- led side won their first game of the season on their home ground, beating Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets. South African star AB de Villiers once again was the star with the bat scoring half century at a quick pace.  Pacer Umesh Yadav will be the one to look out for after his match-winning performance of 3-23 against Punjab in the last game. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will once again have the responsibility to keep the scoring rate down in the middle of the innings.

Opener Brendon Mc Cullum and skipper Virat Kohli will be looking to fire with the bat after missing out on scoring runs in the last match.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, who were making their comeback after two years, lost their opening game against table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their second game Royals celebrated their return to the 'fortress' Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-hit match, getting past a revised target of 71 runs in six overs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.

While skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a decent outing in the first two games, his opening partner D Arcy Short, who had a terrific Big Bash League season, is yet to find his feet. England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has failed to score big with the bat so far, will look to make good use of short boundaries at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The most expensive Indian player in this years Indian Premier League (IPL) Jaydev Unadkat have been expensive with the ball and have only picked up 2 wickets. The pacer will have huge responsibility alongside fellow pacer Dhawal Kulkarni to make early breakthrough for the away side against men in Red and Black.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm IST on Sunday (April 15)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

