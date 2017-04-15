IPL 10: Andrew Tye’s heroics help Lions land first win

Tye, who was playing his first IPL match, finished with 5/17 from his quota of 4 overs.

Andrew Tye of the Gujarat Lions celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes of Rising Pune Supergiant. (Photo: PTI)

Rajkot: Debutant Gujarat Lions bowler Andrew Tye’s hat-trick took the hosts to their first win of the tournament, beating Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 172, Dwayne Smith (47, 30b, 8x4, 1x6) and Brendon McCullum (49, 32b, 5x4, 3x6) led Gujarat’s reply, putting on a 94-run first wicket stand that provided them a strong platform.

But Smith’s dismissal in the nith over jolted their momentum, as they slid to 111/3 in 12.5 overs.

Skipper Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 35 (22b, 4x4, 1x6) then resurrected the chase innings along with Aaron Finch (33, 19b, 3x4, 2x6) in an unfinished 61-runstand for the fourth wicket. Finch powered his team past the finish line with two consecutive sixes and 12 balls in hand.

Earlier, the home team restricted Rising Pune Supergiant to 171/8 in 20 overs. Tye, who was playing his first IPL match, finished with 5/17 from his quota of 4 overs, including a hat-trick in the final over of the innings.

Pune skipper Steve Smith top scored with 43 as Pune fell a good 10-15 runs short of what they would have thought of as an ideal total batting first on this pitch.

Scoreboard

Rising Pune Supergiant: A. Rahane c Raina b Kumar 0, R. Tripathi c Finch b Tye 33, S. Smith c Finch b Smith 43, B. Stokes b Tye 25, M. Tiwary c Ishan Kishan b Tye 31, M.S. Dhoni lbw b Jadeja 5, A. Sharma c McCullum b Tye 25, S. Thakur b Tye 0, L. Ferguson (not out) 1, R. Chahar (not out) 3. Extras (lb 1, w 4) 5. Total: (for 8 wkts, in 20 overs) 171.

FoW: 1-0, 2-64, 3-89, 4-106, 5-120, 6-167, 7-167, 8-167.

Bowling: Kumar 4-0-51-1 (3w), Basil Thampi 3-0-21-0, Jakati 2-0-22-0, Tye 4-0-17-5 (1w), Jadeja 4-0-40-1, Smith 2-0-10-1, Raina 1-0-9-0.

Gujarat Lions: D. Smith c Chahar b Thakur 47, B. McCullum st Dhoni b Chahar 49, S. Raina (not out) 35, D. Karthik b Imran Tahir 3, A. Finch (not out) 33

Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5. Total: (for 3 wkts; in 18 overs) 172

FoW: 1-94, 2-102, 3-111

Bowling: Sharma 1-0-16-0, Ferguson 4-0-44-0 (2w), Thakur 3-0-14-1 (1w), Stokes 3-0-18-0 (1w), Tahir 4-0-53-1, Chahar 3-0-26-1