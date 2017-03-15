The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Shashank Manohar resigns from ICC chairman's post

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 3:46 pm IST

Shashank Manohar was the first independent chairman of ICC but had several run ins with BCCI on revenue sharing pattern.

Shashank Manohar mailed his resignation letter to ICC CEO Dave Richardson without clarifying the exact reason for this sudden move to end what was to be a two-year-tenure. (Photo: AFP)
 Shashank Manohar mailed his resignation letter to ICC CEO Dave Richardson without clarifying the exact reason for this sudden move to end what was to be a two-year-tenure. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: In a surprise development, Shashank Manohar on Wednesday resigned as ICC chairman after merely eight months in office citing personal reasons.

The 59-year-old Manohar mailed his resignation letter to ICC CEO Dave Richardson without clarifying the exact reason for this sudden move to end what was to be a two-year-tenure.

However, according to highly-placed sources Manohar has decided to quit as BCCI seems to have gained enough ground to block the constitutional and financial reforms that were set to be passed by the ICC at its next board meeting.

Any reform to be passed needs 2/3rd majority but BCCI, in all likelihood, has managed to get Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on its side.

It is learnt, expecting a loss of face, Manohar has resigned with immediate effect.

"I was elected unopposed as the first independent Chairman of ICC last year. I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the Board and in matters related to Member Boards along with the able support of all Directors," Manohar has stated in his resignation letter.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC Chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as Chairman with immediate effect.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the Directors, the Management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights," he concluded.

Manohar had last year resigned from the BCCI citing his inability to carry out Lodha Committee reforms in toto. His detractors in BCCI at that time had said he left a sinking ship for the safer confines of the ICC.

He became the first independent chairman of ICC but had several run ins with BCCI on revenue sharing pattern.

The BCCI officials believe that for his personal ambitions to head the ICC, Manohar had not cared about the BCCI's interests.

His decision to bring in constitutional reforms has been severely opposed by BCCI along with Sri Lanka.

The ICC said it has received Manohar's resignation and will comment after taking stock of the situation.

"The ICC has confirmed it has received an email from Chairman Shashank Manohar tendering his resignation. The ICC Board will assess the situation and next steps before making a further announcement," the world body stated in a brief press release.

Tags: shashank manohar, icc, bcci
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

2

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

3

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

4

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

5

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham