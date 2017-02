IPL 2017: Sunrisers face RCB in opener on April 5

The 10th edition of the tournament which begins on April 5 will be spread over 47 days across 10 venues.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday released the full schedule for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The first match of IPL 2017 will be played between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Hyderabad on April 5.

The final will also be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Hyderabad.

Rising Pune Supergiants will start their campaign at home against Mumbai Indians on April 6. Gujarat Lions will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 7. Kings XI Punjab will take on Rising Pune Supergiants at home on April 8. Delhi Daredevils will begin their campaign away from home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.

The IPL auction is scheduled to be held on February 20.

Here is the full list of matches of IPL 2017.

April 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajiv Gandhi Intlernational Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

April 6: Rising Pune Supergiants v Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

April 7: Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

April 8: Kings XI Punjab v RPSG, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

April 8: RCB v Delhi Daredevils, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 9: SRH v GL, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

April 9: MI v KKR, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 10: KXIP v RCB, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

April 11: RPSG v DD, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

April 12: MI v SRH, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 13: KKR v KXIP, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

April 14: RCB v MI, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 14: GL v RPSG, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

April 15: KKR v SRH, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

April 15: DD v KXIP, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

April 16: MI v GL, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 16: RCB v RPSG, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 17: DD v KKR, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

April 17: SRH v KXIP, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

April 18: GL v RCB, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

April 19: SRH v DD, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

April 20: KXIP v MI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

April 21: KKR v GL, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

April 22: DD v MI, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

April 22: RPSG v SRH, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

April 23: GL v KXIP, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

April 23: KKR v RCB, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

April 24, 8 PM: MI v RPSG, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

April 25, 8 PM: RCB v SRH, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 26, 8 PM: RPSG v KKR, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

April 27, 8 PM: RCB v GL, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 28: KKR v DD, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

April 28: KXIP v SRH, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

April 29: RPSG v RCB, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

April 29: GL v MI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

April 30: KXIP v DD, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

April 30: SRH v KKR, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

May 1: MI v RCB, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 1: RPSG v GL, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

May 2: DD v SRH, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

May 3: KKR v RPSG, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 4: DD v GL, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

May 5: RCB v KXIP, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 6: SRH v RPSG, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

May 6: MI v DD, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 7: RCB v KKR, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

May 7: KXIP v GL, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

May 8: SRH v MI, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

May 9: KXIP v KKR, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

May 10: GL v DD, Green Park, Kanpur

May 11: MI v KXIP, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 12: DD v RPSG, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

May 13: GL v SRH, Green Park, Kanpur

May 13: KKR v MI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

May 14: RPSG v KXIP, Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

May 14: DD v RCB, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

May 16: Qualifier 1

May 17: Eliminator

May 19: Qualifier 2

May 21: Final, Rajiv Gandhi Intlernational Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

* All times in IST