The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 10:46 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Pakistan thrash England to reach Champions Trophy final

AFP
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 10:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 10:04 pm IST

They will now play the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Sunday's final at the Oval.

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, left, and Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Cardiff Stadium. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, left, and Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Cardiff Stadium. (Photo: AP)

Cardiff: Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets in Cardiff on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions Trophy final. They will now play the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Sunday's final at the Oval.

Set just 212 for victory, Pakistan finished on 215 for two, with Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) sharing an opening partnership of 118.

When Mohammad Hafeez pulled Ben Stokes for four, Pakistan had won with a whopping 77 balls left on their innings.

But the real damage was done in the field as Pakistan held tournament hosts England, the only side who won all their three group games, to just 211 all out.

Hasan Ali took three for 35 in an innings where England didn't manage a single six and none of their batsman made fifty after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and sent them into bat on a used pitch.

Brief scores

England 211, 49.5 overs (Hasan Ali 3-35)

Pakistan 215-2, 37.1 overs (Azhar Ali 76, Fakhar Zaman 57)

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets

Tags: icc champions trophy, england vs pakistan, sarfraz ahmed, eoin morgan
Location: United Kingdom, Wales, Cardiff

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham