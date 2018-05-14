The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Marcus Stoinis departs, KXIP in deep waters

Published : May 14, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 8:39 pm IST

After 8 overs Kings XI Punjab 58-4 , Aaron Finch 14, M Agarwal 1 Umesh Yadav 2/21

 RCB players celebrate fall of KXIP wicket. (Photo: BCCI)

Preview: It’s the battle of two teams, who are eyeing for play-off birth. With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings already qualifying for the play-offs, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle it out to keep themselves in race for the play-off spot, when they face each other at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.

The last time these two teams met, it was RCB who emerged victorius by 4 wickets. After bowling out KXIP to 155, the RCB batsmen led by de Kock (45) and de Villiers (57) chased down the target.

Both the teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes. RCB registered a comfortable 5 wicket win against the Delhi Daredevils in their last game . Kohli (70) and de Villiers (72 not out) put together a 118-run partnership to take the match away from DD.

On the other end KXIP lost their match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 31 runs. Thanks to Narine’s 75, Karthik’s 50 and Russell’s 31 KKR posted 245 runs on board, which is also the highest in this years IPL. KXIP failed to chase down the target and were restricted to just 214/8 in 20 overs.

With KXIP currently third on the table with 12 points from 11 games and RCB fancing their chances of mathematically making it to the knockout stag, it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorius

Players to watch out for

KXIP: KL Rahul has been the consistent performer with the bat for the Punjab side. He is currently third on the leading run scorers charts with 537 runs from 11 games and the home side  will be hoping that he fires against his former side in the crunch game.

RCB: Umesh Yadav will once again hold key to Virat Kohli-led RCB’s bowling attack. The team India pacer has picked up 14 wickets in 11 games. RCB will be banking on him to picked up early wickets in powerplay and final overs. He will also have the responsibility of stopping KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 14th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

