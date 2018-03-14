LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Ban vs Ind: Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to bowl

In the last match, it was a 68-run stand between Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey which took the visitors home.

Colombo: Bangladesh won the toss against India on Wednesday and captain Mahmudullah decided to put India to bat.

India have made one change by bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh , Abu Hider Rony has come in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Here is how both the teams will lineup tonight:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, S Raina, M Pandey, D Karthik, W Sundar, V Shankar, M Siraj, S Thakur, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2018

BAN XI: T Iqbal, L Das, Soumya Sarkar, M Rahim, Mahmudullah, S Rahman, M Hasan, Abu Hider, R Hossain, M Rahman, N Islam — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2018

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led India are one step closer from confirming a spot in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy as they face Bangladesh in their final league match on Wednesday.

Despite beating Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday, captain Rohit Sharma’s form in the tournament continues to be a worry.

In the last match, it was a 68-run stand between Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey which took the visitors home.

Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh, meanwhile, will enter this match with full of confidence, after coming from behind to beat the hosts by five wickets in a match that witnessed 429 runs and 11 wickets.

Shardul Thakur will have a key role to play in India’s upcoming encounter after having picked up four wickets in their previous match. He finished with a spell of 4-27 from four overs in that match.

Despite having been included in the squad, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Hooda are among the players who are yet to play a match in the three-nation tournament. It will be interesting to see if either of them make it to the playing eleven, given that this will be a do-or-die clash for both the teams.

In the Bangladesh camp, meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim will be hoping to put up another positive effort against the pace attack of Shardul Thakur and Vijay Shankar, whereas the bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up three wickets against Sri Lanka in their previous match.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.