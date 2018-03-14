The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Ban vs Ind: Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to bowl
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Ban vs Ind: Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to bowl

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

In the last match, it was a 68-run stand between Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey which took the visitors home.

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Bangladesh won the toss against India on Wednesday and captain Mahmudullah decided to put India to bat.

India have made one change by bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh , Abu Hider Rony has come in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Here is how both the teams will lineup tonight:

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led India are one step closer from confirming a spot in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy as they face Bangladesh in their final league match on Wednesday.

Despite beating Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday, captain Rohit Sharma’s form in the tournament continues to be a worry.

In the last match, it was a 68-run stand between Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey which took the visitors home.

Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh, meanwhile, will enter this match with full of confidence, after coming from behind to beat the hosts by five wickets in a match that witnessed 429 runs and 11 wickets.

Shardul Thakur will have a key role to play in India’s upcoming encounter after having picked up four wickets in their previous match. He finished with a spell of 4-27 from four overs in that match.

Despite having been included in the squad, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Hooda are among the players who are yet to play a match in the three-nation tournament. It will be interesting to see if either of them make it to the playing eleven, given that this will be a do-or-die clash for both the teams.

In the Bangladesh camp, meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim will be hoping to put up another positive effort against the pace attack of Shardul Thakur and Vijay Shankar, whereas the bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up three wickets against Sri Lanka in their previous match.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das. 

Tags: nidahas trophy, live cricket score, rohit sharma

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham