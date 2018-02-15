Mumbai Indians to face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 opener

The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK.

New Delhi: Comeback giants Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Mumbai Indians to kick-start the Indian Premier League, which has retained its earlier match timings, weeks after considering broadcaster's request for a change in schedule.

The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK from a two-year ban owing to involvement in corruption.

The venues for eliminator and qualifier 2 have not been confirmed yet while the qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22 and 27 respectively.

As per the fixtures posted on the IPL website today, there will be 48 evening matches and 12 afternoon starts. The double headers timings remained unchanged, while the opening ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 6.

The IPL governing council had last month accepted the broadcaster Star Sports' request to shift the timings of the matches.

The broadcaster had recommended that the second match of the day start at 7pm instead of the earlier 8pm, while pushing 4pm match to a 5.30pm start.

However, a section of franchises who are 50 percent stakeholders in the IPL revenue model, expressed their grievances with the change in timings as it was done without consulting them.

An early start would have meant an early conclusion to the matches in the night, ensuring prime time coverage. Public transport and players reaching their hotels late into the night were the other reasons for considering changes in the match timings.

Though the BCCI has maintained the status quo as far as match timings are concerned, some franchises are still pushing for a 3.30 pm and 7pm start to the games, along with the broadcaster.

In its 11th year, the tournament's first double headers will be held on April 8, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal challengers Bangalore at home.

Rajasthan Royals, also coming into the fold after a two-year suspension, will open their campaign Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Telangana capital on April 9.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday 7th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Sunday 8th April 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Monday 9th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Tuesday 10th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Wednesday 11th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Thursday 12th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Friday 13th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Saturday 14th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Sunday 15th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Monday 16th April 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Tuesday 17th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 18th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Thursday 19th April 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Friday 20th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Saturday 21st April 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Sunday 22nd April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Monday 23rd April 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Tuesday 24th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 25th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Thursday 26th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Friday 27th April 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Saturday 28th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Sunday 29th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Monday 30th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Tuesday 1st May 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Wednesday 2nd May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Thursday 3rd May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Friday 4th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Saturday 5th May 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Sunday 6th May 2018



Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Monday 7th May 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Tuesday 8th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Wednesday 9th May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Thursday 10th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Friday 11th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Saturday 12th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Sunday 13th May 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Monday 14th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Tuesday 15th May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Wednesday 16th May 2018



Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Thursday 17th May 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Friday 18th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Saturday 19th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Sunday 20th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Tuesday 22nd May 2018



TBC v TBC



Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 23rd May 2018



TBC v TBC



Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC



Friday 25th May 2018



TBC v TBC



Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC



Sunday 27th May 2018



TBC v TBC



Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai