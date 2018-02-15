The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:38 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mumbai Indians to face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 opener

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 9:30 pm IST

The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Comeback giants Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Mumbai Indians to kick-start the Indian Premier League, which has retained its earlier match timings, weeks after considering broadcaster's request for a change in schedule.

The first match on April 7 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will also see the return of two-time winners CSK from a two-year ban owing to involvement in corruption.

The venues for eliminator and qualifier 2 have not been confirmed yet while the qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22 and 27 respectively.

As per the fixtures posted on the IPL website today, there will be 48 evening matches and 12 afternoon starts. The double headers timings remained unchanged, while the opening ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 6.

The IPL governing council had last month accepted the broadcaster Star Sports' request to shift the timings of the matches.

The broadcaster had recommended that the second match of the day start at 7pm instead of the earlier 8pm, while pushing 4pm match to a 5.30pm start.

However, a section of franchises who are 50 percent stakeholders in the IPL revenue model, expressed their grievances with the change in timings as it was done without consulting them.

An early start would have meant an early conclusion to the matches in the night, ensuring prime time coverage. Public transport and players reaching their hotels late into the night were the other reasons for considering changes in the match timings.

Though the BCCI has maintained the status quo as far as match timings are concerned, some franchises are still pushing for a 3.30 pm and 7pm start to the games, along with the broadcaster.

In its 11th year, the tournament's first double headers will be held on April 8, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal challengers Bangalore at home.

Rajasthan Royals, also coming into the fold after a two-year suspension, will open their campaign Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Telangana capital on April 9.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday 7th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday 8th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday 9th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday 10th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 11th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday 12th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday 13th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday 14th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday 15th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday 16th April 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday 17th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 18th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday 19th April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Friday 20th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 21st April 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Monday 23rd April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 25th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday 26th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday 27th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 28th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday 29th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday 30th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday 1st May 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday 4th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday 5th May 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday 6th May 2018

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Monday 7th May 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday 8th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Wednesday 9th May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday 10th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Friday 11th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday 12th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday 13th May 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monday 14th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Tuesday 15th May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday 16th May 2018

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday 17th May 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday 18th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 19th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday 20th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday 22nd May 2018

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 23rd May 2018

TBC v TBC

Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Friday 25th May 2018

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Sunday 27th May 2018

TBC v TBC

Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, mumbai indians, chennai super kings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

2

Man swears revenge for entire family’s murder, turns out it was own son

3

Madhubala’s 85th birthday: Mistress of beauty, stardom and tragedy

4

Fake buttocks Charlie: Smuggler arrested with cocaine stuffed in rear

5

Expert shares 5 tips to make your day Valentine's Day sizzle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham