India squad announced for first two Tests against Australia

The selectors have retained the Indian team that beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test for the first two Tests against Australia.

Mumbai: The Indian team that beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad has been retained by the selection committee for the upcoming Test series against Australia at home.

The 16-member squad has been selected for the first two Tests. The MSK Prasad-led Panel decided against picking batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammad Shami. Both the players have recently returned from injuries.

India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series, with the first Test beginning on February 23 in Pune.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund and Hardik Pandya.