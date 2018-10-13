BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

Rahul Johri took over as BCCI CEO in April 2016.

In another horrific incident as the #MeToo continues to make headlines, a woman who goes by the Twitter handle “@PedestrianPoet has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: In another horrific incident as the #MeToo continues to make headlines, a woman who goes by the Twitter handle “@PedestrianPoet has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment.

She took to the micro-blogging site to share screenshots where she has explained the entire incident.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

This comes just days after there were reports of Sri Lankan cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Lasith Malinga being accused due to the same.

Johri, before taking over as BCCI CEO was serving as the Vice President and General Manager of Discovery Netweorks Asia Pacific.

Johri took over as the post in BCCI in April 2016.