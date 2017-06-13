The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs to top of ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 5:24 pm IST

Kohli left behind AB de Villiers of South Africa and Australia's David Warner to attain no 1 ranking .

Virat Kohli (Photo:AP)
 Virat Kohli (Photo:AP)

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top batting spot in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for batsmen released on Tuesday morning following the conclusion of the last round of league matches in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Kohli had entered the tournament 22 points behind number one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia's David Warner.

However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged de Villiers and Warner into the numero one spot.

The 28-year-old, who is ahead of Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10. The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.

Dhawan's rise means his team-mates Rohit Sharma and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have slipped one place each to 13th and 14th, respectively, while Yuvraj Singh has gained six places and is now in 88th spot.

Meanwhile, Australia's pace ace Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for Bowlers.

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in three matches, including six for 52 against New Zealand in a game which was abandoned due to rain.

Hazlewood, who is the first Australia bowler to top the bowling charts since October 2015 when Mitchell Starc peaked to the top, has leapfrogged Imran Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the charge of India's bowlers by vaulting 13 places to share 23rd spot with Afghanistan's Hamza Hotak. Umesh Yadav has gained two places and is now 41st, while Jasprit Bumrah is 43rd after rising three places.

However, India's spinners have slipped in the latest rankings with Ravichandran Ashwin dropping two places to 20th and Ravindra Jadeja falling three places to 29th.

There is no change in the top five of the all-rounders' list, which is headed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. However, Stokes has gained one spot and is now sixth, while Jadeja has broken into the top 10 in eighth position after rising three places.

Meanwhile, West Indies which is currently playing ODI series against Afghanistan, have dropped from 79 points to 77 points in the ICC ODI Team Rankings following their crushing 63-run defeat against the minnows.

As England plus the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September will qualify directly, the West Indies' 9 June loss plus Pakistan's victories against highest-ranked South Africa and Sri Lanka means Pakistan is now ahead of the West Indies by 14 points.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the rankings of the top three sides following 12 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, though number-one ranked South Africa has dropped three points and second-ranked Australia has conceded one point.

However, England has swapped places with New Zealand and is now ranked fourth, three points ahead of the Black Caps.

In the upcoming matches, India will have a chance to top the table. But for that to happen, it will not only want to face England in the final but also need to retain the title. In this scenario, Kohli's side will join South Africa on 119 points but will be ranked ahead of the Proteas by a fraction of a point.

Tags: virat kohli, icc odi ranking, icc champions trophy
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

2

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

3

UK polls: Session on hung parliament delayed as Queen’s speech ‘needs time to dry’

4

Social organisation to name Indian ‘Trump Village’ after US Prez Trump for Indo-US ties

5

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham