Live| IPL 2018| RCB vs KXIP: Marcus Stoinis departs, KXIP lose their 6th wicket

Kings XI Punjab: 111/6 in 14 overs, Axar Patel 1, R Ashwin 1 Umesh Yadav 3/15

Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to put KXIP on backfoot. (Photo: Twitter)

WICKET! Washington Sundar strikes, gets rid of dangerous looking KL Rahul. The batsman tried to hit the delivery over mid-wicket, only to see the ball take top edge of the bat and goes straight into the hands of Sarfaraz Khan at short third man.

KXIP 84-3 after 10 overs:

After losing three quick wickets KL Rahul and Karun Nair have steadied the ship for KXIP as both the batsmen put on 48 run stand so far.

KXIP 36-3 after 4 overs:

What an over by Umesh Yadav three wickets in opne over, first Mayank Agarwal, then Aaron Finch and clean bowls Yuvraj Singh of the final delivery of the over. RCB make a strong comeback

WICKET! Yuvraj SIngh sees his stumps bamboozled by Umesh Yadav, that's three in the over for the pacer. The bowlers bowls round the wickets and gets the ball to come inside sharply giving the batsman no chance.

WICKET! Umesh Yadav on a roll , the Indian pacer catches Aaron Finch right in fromt of stumps of the first ball the batsman faced. Yadav on hattrick.

WICKET! Mayank Agarwal edging Umesh Yadav's delivery to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

KXIP 25-0 after 2 overs:

Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark with two boundaries of Umesh Yadavs over. 9 runs conceded by the Indian pacer.

KXIP 16-0 after 1 over:

KL Rahul gives his team good start with two sixes and one four of Chris Woakes first over.

Preview: Bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on third-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led side is hoping to get their campaign back on track after an opening game defeat, as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin.

RCB lost their opening fixture to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched a crucial victory for the men in purple by smashing 17-ball fifty. For RCB, it was Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers who got starts but failed to convert it into a big score.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be also looking to score big this time against KXIP. Other batsmen like Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan will also aim to contribute at Chinnaswamy stadium after failing to contribute with the bat in the first game.

The bowling department will once again be headed by Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes, who shared five wickets between them in the first game. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who proved ineffective in the opener, will look to weave their magic on the home ground.

RCB will be tempted to bring in experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee in place of Chris Woakes and see how the move pays off.

The visitors, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a comfortable six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils.

KL Rahul, who played for RCB till last season has already recorded the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, after scoring a 16-ball 51 run knock in the opening game. The Karnataka batsman will look to carry on the momentum on his home ground.

Chris Gayle, who has also donned the RCB jersey previously, could also find a place in the side. Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, is also in contention to make it into playing eleven.

David Miller and Marcus Stoinis add depth to KXIP batting order and the duo will be relied upon once again.

Coming to the bowling department, Afghanistan’s 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who made a sensational IPL debut by picking up two wickets will look carry on from where he left off in the last game. Pacers Mohit Sharma and Andrew Tye will also look to put in a good performance.

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

KXIP XI: A Finch, L Rahul, M Agarwal, Y Singh, K Nair, MP Stoinis, A Patel, R Ashwin, A Tye, M Sharma, M Ur Rahman — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2018

Virat Kohli: We are gonna have a bowl. I think the crowd thinks the match is decided on the basis of the toss. Looks like this pitch is back to normal, hence the decision to bowl first. It's the same team that played last match. It's good to be back here and the crowd looks excited always. The aim of any good side in the tournament is to play well at home.

Ravichandran Ashwin: I think it's important to start well and put up a par score. It's very important to have wickets in hand while batting first. I think we have enough bowling ammunations to put them under pressure. We have one team change, Finch comes in the place for Miller. He deserves to come in the team right away.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Thursday (April 13)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.