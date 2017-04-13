The Asian Age | News

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli declared fit

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Virat Kohli has recovered from the shoulder injury he had suffered while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

Virat Kohli will now be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14. (Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been declared match fit to play competitive cricket, BCCI confirmed on Thursday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team on Wednesday confirmed that Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Mr. Virat Kohli has regained match fitness. He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru,” the BCCI statement read.

Kohli has recovered from the shoulder injury he had suffered while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury forced Kohli to miss the fourth Test at Dharamsala and initial few matches of RCB.

The India skipper had undergone rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder and has now recovered to be able to participate in IPL 2017.

