

Gambhir, Sehwag tweet in support of attacked CRPF Jawans

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 6:02 pm IST

A video emerged on social media that showed youths assaulting a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar.

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have come out in support of CRPF jawans who were attacked by stone pelters in Srinagar. (Photo: AFP )
New Delhi: Indian cricket stars Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have come out in support of CRPF jawans who were attacked by stone pelters in Srinagar during elections in the Kashmir valley.

Images of a stone pelter hitting a CRPF jawan have emerged soon after the elections, leaving the nation enraged. Both the ace cricketers expressed their anger on social media.

An angry Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle

 

Sehwag was also disturbed by the images. "This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai," he said.

 

The CRPF jawan, in the video, is seen being heckled, kicked and beaten up by a group of youths.  

