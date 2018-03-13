Mohammed Shami had an affair with a South African woman, says Hasin Jahan

Jahan,alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman during India's tour of South Africa.

Hasin Jahan has now claimed that Mohammed Shami was in a relationship with a South African woman during India’s Test and ODI series against the Proteas earlier this year. (Photo: BCCI / Facebook)

Kolkata: While Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga has already grabbed a lot of attention, with cricketer’s wife claiming that Shami has extra-marital affairs, he asking his brother to kill her and bury the body in jungle, calling women from Pakistan and Dubai to his hotel rooms and wanting her to have physical relations with his brother.

Although the Indian cricketer has quashed all the allegations, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, Hasin Jahan has filed a written complaint and a FIR is lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Hasin has now launched another sensational attack on Shami after Kolkata police asked BCCI to share the details of Shami and the Indian cricket team’s itinerary during South Africa.

As per a report on ABP News, Hasin Jahan has now claimed that Shami was in a relationship with a South African woman during India’s Test and ODI series against the Proteas earlier this year.

Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa.