LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble

Score, South Africa 187-6 from 38 overs, H Klaasen 33*, K Rabada 0*; Hardik Pandya 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 1/19, need 88 runs to win.

Port Elizabeth: South Africa lost Hashim Amla for 71 runs in what was a turning point in the game.

South Africa 168-6 from 35.3 overs

WICKET! Andile Phehlukwayo has departed for a duck as South Africa's woes continue. Kuldeep Yadav made no mistake in removing the Proteas batsman.

WICKET! Andile Phehlukwayo has departed for a duck as South Africa's woes continue. Kuldeep Yadav made no mistake in removing the Proteas batsman.

South Africa 166-5 from 34.3 overs

WICKET! Hashim Amla has been run-out by Hardik Pandya, and has to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 71. This is a huge turning point in the game.

WICKET! Hashim Amla has been run-out by Hardik Pandya, and has to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 71. This is a huge turning point in the game.

South Africa 127-4 from 26.4 overs

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal has done the trick for India, as he removes David Miller, who was looking in good touch.

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal has done the trick for India, as he removes David Miller, who was looking in good touch.

South Africa 102-3 from 21 overs

The hosts have gone past the century-run mark, with Hashim Amla and David Miller having put up a 37-run partnership so far.

South Africa 65-3 from 12.5 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya does the damage again, as he removes dangerman AB de Villiers courtesy a catch by MS Dhoni. India are right back in the game.

WICKET! Hardik Pandya does the damage again, as he removes dangerman AB de Villiers courtesy a catch by MS Dhoni. India are right back in the game.

South Africa 55-2 from 10.5 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya strikes this time, as Rohit Sharma makes no mistake to take catch at the slip position to dismiss JP Duminy.

WICKET! Hardik Pandya strikes this time, as Rohit Sharma makes no mistake to take catch at the slip position to dismiss JP Duminy.

South Africa 52-1 from 9.4 overs

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah has removed Aiden Markram early, as Virat Kohli takes an easy catch at mid-off.

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah has removed Aiden Markram early, as Virat Kohli takes an easy catch at mid-off.

South Africa 27-0 from 6 overs

Openers Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla have got off to a strong start in the Proteas' run chase of 274. Will the visitors find a breakthrough?

India innings

Rohit Sharma’s hard-fought knock of 115 took India to 274-7 from their 50 overs during the fifth ODI against South Africa here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, South Africa put India to bat. Shikhar Dhawan (34 runs) was the first to depart, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put up a 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The Indian captain’s life at the field with the bat was short-lived as he departed for 36.

Lungi Ngidi was the key bowler for South Africa as he finished his spell with four wickets. After removing Rohit Sharma in the second ball of the 43rd over, he removed Hardik Pandya for a golden duck in the very next ball.

South Africa will hope to chase down the total and stay alive in the series, when they come out to bat.

India 238-6 from 44.2 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi is on fire, as he gets his third wicket by removing Shreyas Iyer.

India 236-5 from 42.3 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi has just removed Hardik Pandya, who departs for a golden duck. India are in trouble now.

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi has just removed Hardik Pandya, who departs for a golden duck. India are in trouble now.

India 236-4 from 42.2 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi strikes as Rohit Sharma departs after a terrific century.

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi strikes as Rohit Sharma departs after a terrific century.

India 203-3 from 36 overs

HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma gets to his 17th ODI hundred at a much-needed time for India. How long will his partnership with Shreyas Iyer last?

💯! Hitman celebrates as he brings up his 17th ODI ton



HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma gets to his 17th ODI hundred at a much-needed time for India. How long will his partnership with Shreyas Iyer last?

India 176-3 from 31.5 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed for eight runs, as he is run-out.

India 153-2 from 25.3 overs

WICKET! South Africa have got the big wicket of Virat Kohli, who is run-out for 36.

India 112-1 from 18.2 overs

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma has scored his 35th ODI fifty as he returns back to form. Will he score a hundred today?

India 90-1 from 15 overs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have put up a 42-run partnership so far to take the visitors closer to the century mark.

India 48-1 from 7.2 overs

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs as Andile Phehlukwayo takes a good catch at deep backward square leg, as Kagiso Rabada celebrates his wicket.

WICKET | The plan for the Proteas works as Dhawan (34) pulls a

India 17-0 from 5 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have got India off to a good start. However, Morne Morkel has been the key man for Proteas so far, having got two maidens and conceding just four runs.

Toss update

Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth ODI against India on Tuesday.

The hosts have made one change, as Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Chris Morris.

Meanwhile, India have gone unchanged for this match.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rahane, S Iyer, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

SA XI: A Markram, H Amla, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers, D Miller, H Klaasen, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, T Shamsi, M Morkel, I Tahir

Preview:

Having tasted their first ODI series defeat in Johannesburg, India will aim to seal the six-match ODI series when they lock horns with South Africa in the fifth ODI of the Momentum Series at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and co started the series in fine fashion, securing dominant victories in the first three contests at Durban, Centurion and Cape Town respectively to take their tally to 3-0. However, the hosts bounced back by winning the rain-affected and lightning-struck Pink ODI in Johannesburg through the Duckworth-Lewis method by five wickets.

The Men in Blue will now look forward to learning from their mistakes and make history in the African continent. A victory at Port Elizabeth will see India clinch their first ODI series in South Africa.

It will be intriguing to see how Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal tackle the Proteas batting-line up, who countered the Indian spin duo with ease in the last match.

The visitors do not have a great record at the venue, having lost all five ODIs they have played since 1992. Kohli is likely to go with the same playing XI, as Kedar Jadhav continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Aiden Markram’s side, meanwhile, will be brooding with confidence having kept the series alive. With AB de Villiers back in the squad, the hosts will aim to keep the momentum going and tie the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

Match-timings:

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.