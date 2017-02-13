India crush hapless Bangladesh by 208 runs in Hyderabad Test

India dominated Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad to extend their unbeaten record in Test matches to 19.

The Indian team poses at the winner's podium after beating Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: India wrapped up a comprehensive 208-run victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad Monday, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ending the visitors' plucky resistance on the final day.

Chasing 459 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 250 in an extended afternoon session after senior batsman Mahmudullah and teenager Mehedi Hasan provided stubborn resistance.

Mahmudullah (64) shrugged off poor form to register his 13th Test 50 while Hasan made a gutsy 61-ball 23 to delay the inevitable against the world's number one Test side.

Bangladesh, playing their first Test on Indian soil since gaining five-day status in 2000, were unable to end India's unbeaten stretch of 19 games since 2015.

Ashwin and Jadeja shared eight wickets between them to lead the hosts to their fifth successive Test win since their 4-0 drubbing of England last year.

Ashwin, who in his 45th Test had become the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets on Sunday, trapped Taskin Ahmed lbw to complete the win as an umpire referral put India's celebrations on hold.

The lanky off-spinner got first innings centurion Mushfqur Rahim (23) in the morning session to dent Bangladesh's hopes of saving the match.

Earlier in the first session, Jadeja dismissed star batsman Shakib Al Hasan (22), who added just one run to his overnight score.

Mahmudullah then put on fighting partnerships with Rahim and Sabbir Rahman to resist the Indian attack on what still seemed to be a decent batting track.

India had bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their second innings and decided to build on their 299-run lead after not enforcing the follow-on.

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh were always left playing catch-up after the hosts posted a mammoth 687-6 declared in their first innings. Skipper Virat Kohli, who won his sixth successive Test series as captain, led the way with his blazing 204 after the hosts elected to bat first.

The 28-year-old became the first batsman to score double centuries in four consecutive series, surpassing legends like Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid.

Indian batting reined supreme against an inexperienced Bangladesh bowling attack with the innings witnessing four centuries and three 50s.

India maintained their unbeaten record against the minnows with seven wins and two draws in nine encounters.

India are now scheduled to host Australia in a four-match Test series starting February 23 in Pune.