LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Spinners strike, visitors in trouble

Score after 31.3 overs, West Indies 86-3: Hetmyer 10(23)*, Shai Hope 36(68); Kuldeep Yadav 8-1-21-1

Hyderabad: What a turnaround from India as West Indies head into the lunch break at 86-3. After an early injury to Shardul, both Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin piled the pressure on the opposition batsmen. Umesh Yadav's wicket of Shai Hope just before the break has seen the momentum swing into the favour of the hosts.

West Indies 86-3 after 31.3 overs:

LBW! Good length delivery, swings in sharply and strikes Hope on the knee roll as he tries to work it down the leg side. West Indies have lost both their reviews now.

West Indies 52-2 after 23 overs:

LBW! Kuldeep Yadav traps Brathwaite in front of the stumps as the batsman fails to pick up the leg-break delivery

West Indies 32-1 after 12 overs:

CAUGHT! Ashwin gets the first breakthrough with the wicket of Powell. Tossed up, the batsman dances down the track and miscues his shot. Jadeja at cover takes a dolly.

West Indies 24-0 after 4 overs:

HUGE BLOW! Debutant Shardul Thakur has injured himself and after a small talk with the physio, limps off the ground. R Ashwin comes in to bowl as his replacement.

Preview:

With the opener proving to be a cake walk, Team India will aim to end the two-match Test series with a whitewash when they lock horns with West Indies in the final match at Hyderabad on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test but they will have their task cut out with the visitors eyeing redemption.

Skipper Jason Holder returns to the side after shaking off an injury due to which he missed the first Test. The return of speedster Kemar Roach will also boost their chances after the bowler could not be a part of the opening game due to the death of his grandmother.

While the Indian pacers had an easy outing against the batsmen even the West Indies pace attack seemed toothless as they were plundered for runs all over the park. If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013.

Toss:

Update from the toss.



Windies have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd Test at Hyderabad.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/K3k1yV4tpF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

👏👏 Proud moment for @imShard as he receives his Test cap from @RaviShastriOfc, becomes the 294th player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/2XcClLka9a — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.