The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 11:51 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets to seal semis spot

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 11:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 11:14 pm IST

Pakistan will meet Group A toppers England in the first semifinal on Wednesday at the same venue.

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group B cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group B cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)

Cardiff: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (61) crackeda gritty fifty as Pakistan notched up a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their must-win Group B match to enter the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy here today.

Pakistan will meet Group A toppers England in the first semifinal on Wednesday at the same venue.

Chasing a modest 237 to win, opener Fakhar Zaman (50) slammed a 36-ball 50 at the top but Pakistan suffered an inexplicable collapse to slip to 162-7.

Finally, it was Sarfraz, who played a resolute captain's knock to take Pakistan home. The wicket-keeper batsman shared an unbeaten 75-run stand with Mohammad Amir (28) for the 8th wicket as Pakistan overhauled the target with 31 balls to spare.

Earlier, Fast bowlers Hasan Ali (3/43) and Junaid Khan (3/40) claimed three wickets each, while Mohammed Amir (2/53) and Fahim Ashraf (2/37) accounted for two wickets to help Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 236 after electing to field.

Opener Niroshan Dickwella (73) and skipper Angelo Mathews (39) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket but Amir and Junaid took two wickets each in the space of 3.2 overs as Sri Lanka lost four wickets for six runs to slip to 167-7.

Lower-order batsmen Suranga Lakmal (26) and Asela Gunaratne (27) offered dogged resistance to take Sri Lankan innings close to the 250-run mark. They added 46 crucial runs for the eighth wicket.

Tags: champions trophy, sarfraz ahmed, sri lanka vs pakistan, fakhar zaman

MOST POPULAR

1

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

2

Veteran Telugu poet C Narayana Reddy passes away at 85

3

B'luru police makes amusing puzzle for road safety awareness

4

Top 5 iPhone features you may not be aware about

5

SRK skips awards show to accompany Aryan for his nose surgery abroad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham