ICC Champions Trophy: India knock out South Africa to reach semi-finals

Kohli’s side avoided the embarrassment of an early exit as they survived a do-or- die showdown to advance from Group B in style.

India join England and Bangladesh in the knockout stages of the tournament. The winner of Monday's final group match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will complete the last-four line-up. (Photo: AP)

London: India swept into the Champions Trophy semi-finals and eliminated woeful South Africa as Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli inspired the holders’ eight-wicket victory on Sunday.

Having dismissed South Africa for 191, two-time champions India cruised home with 12 overs to spare at The Oval.

In-form opener Dhawan was the key figure with 78 from 83 balls, including 12 fours, while captain Kohli weighed in with a typically elegant 76.

India were aided by the shambolic South Africans, whose captain AB de Villiers failed for the third time in the tournament after being run out for 16.

In total, South Africa had three run outs as they lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

For Kohli, India were able to feast on a South Africa team bereft of confidence after a lacklustre midweek loss to Pakistan.

Hashim Amla never got into his stride and escaped early on when Hardik Pandya dropped a simple catch off his own bowling.

R. Ashwin was back for India after missing the first two games and he ended the opening partnership at 76 as he had Amla caught behind by M.S. Dhoni for 35.

De Kock grinded onto an efficient if unspectacular half century before Jadeja hit the opener’s off stump.

That brought de Villiers to the crease as he looked to bounce back from a golden duck against Pakistan — the maiden first ball failure of his long and successful ODI career.

With just four runs to his credit in the tournament, de Villiers was under pressure to deliver a key innings.

Once again, he came up short, this time in suicidal fashion as he went for a risky quick single, only to see his desperate dive for safety beaten by Pandya’s pin-point throw.

Score Board

South Africa: Q. de Kock b Jadeja 53, H. Amla c Dhoni b Ashwin 35, F. du Plessis b Pandya 36, AB de Villiers (run out) 16, D. Miller (run out) 1, J.P. Duminy (not out) 20, C. Morris c Kumar b Bumrah 4, A.L. Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 4, K. Rabada c Dhoni b Kumar 5, M. Morkel c Kohli b Kumar 0, I. Tahir (run out) 1.

Extras: (lb6, w10) 16.

Total: (in 44.3 overs) 191.

FoW: 1-76, 2-116, 3-140, 4-142, 5-157, 6-167, 7-178, 8-184, 9-184.

Bowling: Kumar 7.3-0-23-2 (2w), Bumrah 8-0-28-2 (2w), Ashwin 9-0-43-1 (3w), Pandya 10-0-52-1 (3w), Jadeja 10-0-39-1.

India: R. Sharma c de Kock b Morkel 12, S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Imran Tahir 78, V. Kohli (not out) 76, Yuvraj Singh (not out) 23.

Extras: (lb2, w1, nb1) 4.

Total: (for 2 wkts, in 38 overs) 193.

FoW: 1-23, 2-151.

Bowling: Rabada 9-2-34-0, Morkel 7-1-38-1 (1nb), Phehlukwayo 5-0-25-0, Morris 8-0-40-0 (1w), Tahir 6-0-37-1, Duminy 3-0-17-0.