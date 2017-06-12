The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: India knock out South Africa to reach semi-finals

AFP
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Kohli’s side avoided the embarrassment of an early exit as they survived a do-or- die showdown to advance from Group B in style.

India join England and Bangladesh in the knockout stages of the tournament. The winner of Monday's final group match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will complete the last-four line-up. (Photo: AP)
 India join England and Bangladesh in the knockout stages of the tournament. The winner of Monday's final group match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will complete the last-four line-up. (Photo: AP)

London: India swept into the Champions Trophy semi-finals and eliminated woeful South Africa as Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli inspired the holders’ eight-wicket victory on Sunday.

Kohli’s side avoided the embarrassment of an early exit as they survived a do-or- die showdown to advance from Group B in style.

Having dismissed South Africa for 191, two-time champions India cruised home with 12 overs to spare at The Oval.

In-form opener Dhawan was the key figure with 78 from 83 balls, including 12 fours, while captain Kohli weighed in with a typically elegant 76.

India were aided by the shambolic South Africans, whose captain AB de Villiers failed for the third time in the tournament after being run out for 16.

In total, South Africa had three run outs as they lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

For Kohli, India were able to feast on a South Africa team bereft of confidence after a lacklustre midweek loss to Pakistan.

Hashim Amla never got into his stride and escaped early on when Hardik Pandya dropped a simple catch off his own bowling.

R. Ashwin was back for India after missing the first two games and he ended the opening partnership at 76 as he had Amla caught behind by M.S. Dhoni for 35.

De Kock grinded onto an efficient if unspectacular half century before Jadeja hit the opener’s off stump.

That brought de Villiers to the crease as he looked to bounce back from a golden duck against Pakistan — the maiden first ball failure of his long and successful ODI career.

With just four runs to his credit in the tournament, de Villiers was under pressure to deliver a key innings.

Once again, he came up short, this time in suicidal fashion as he went for a risky quick single, only to see his desperate dive for safety beaten by Pandya’s pin-point throw.    

Score Board

South Africa: Q. de Kock b Jadeja 53, H. Amla c Dhoni b Ashwin 35, F. du Plessis b Pandya 36, AB de Villiers (run out) 16, D. Miller (run out) 1, J.P. Duminy (not out) 20, C. Morris c Kumar b Bumrah 4, A.L. Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 4, K. Rabada c Dhoni b Kumar 5, M. Morkel c Kohli b Kumar 0, I. Tahir (run out) 1.

Extras: (lb6, w10) 16.
Total: (in 44.3 overs) 191.
FoW: 1-76, 2-116, 3-140, 4-142, 5-157, 6-167, 7-178, 8-184, 9-184.

Bowling: Kumar 7.3-0-23-2 (2w), Bumrah 8-0-28-2 (2w), Ashwin 9-0-43-1 (3w), Pandya 10-0-52-1 (3w), Jadeja 10-0-39-1.

India: R. Sharma c de Kock b Morkel 12, S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Imran Tahir 78, V. Kohli (not out) 76, Yuvraj Singh (not out) 23.

Extras: (lb2, w1, nb1) 4.
Total: (for 2 wkts, in 38 overs) 193.
FoW: 1-23, 2-151.
Bowling: Rabada 9-2-34-0, Morkel 7-1-38-1 (1nb), Phehlukwayo 5-0-25-0, Morris 8-0-40-0 (1w), Tahir 6-0-37-1, Duminy 3-0-17-0.

Tags: champions trophy, shikhar dhawan, virat kohli

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

2

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

3

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

4

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

5

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham