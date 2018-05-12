The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018: Hosts win toss, elects to bowl

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 12, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 4:07 pm IST

Kings XI Punjab currently occupy the third spot and victory in next couple of games, will see them make it to the play-offs.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Indore: With Sunrisers Hyderabad already qualifying for play-offs and Chennai Super Kings most likely to make it through as well, the match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be important, as victory for either of the side will see them seriously challenging for the play-off spot.

Kings XI Punjab currently occupy the third spot and victory in next couple of games, will see them make it to the play-offs. For KXIP the partnership between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will be crucial at top of the order. With both the openers giving good start at the top, the onus will be on rest of the KXIP batsman to equally contribute with the bat for setting up match winning total.

KXIP bowling unit, has been top class. Australian all-rounder Andrew Tye and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman have been bowling well in power play as well as the death overs while skipper R Ashwin alongside Axar Patel have been stopping the flow of runs in the middle over.

For Kolkata Knight Riders consistency has been the biggest issue throughout the tournament so far. After making winning start to the season, KKR has constantly failed to carry on the winning momentum. The Dinesh Karthik-led side lost two back to back games against Mumbai to lose momentum in the tournament and also leaving them wit inferior run-rate.

The form of openers Sunil Narine and Chrius Lynn will be crucial for the away side. In middle order Robin Uthappa, skipper Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana will have to chip in with runs.

In the bowling department pacers Prasidh Krishna has been impressive and once again KKR will berelying on him to bowl well. In the spin department Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla will have to contain the run flow in the middle overs.

With only couple of matches to play, both teams will look for crucial win and improve on their run rate to remain in contention for play-off spot.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 12th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

