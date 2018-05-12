LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: Rishab Pant scores 61 as hosts finish at 181

Score after 20 overs, DD 181-4, Vijay Shankar 21*, Abhishek Sharma 46*; Chahal 2/28, Moeen Ali 1/25.

New Delhi: Rishab Pant (61) was the saviour for Delhi Daredevils again as the hosts posted a total of 181-4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Saturday.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (32), too, played a cameo in what was another innings with mixed fortunes for DD.

Yuzvendra Chahal finished his spell with two wickets, whereas Moeen Ali and Mohammad Siraj scalped one wicket each.

Debutant Abhishek Sharma (46) , too contributed some worthy runs as DD finished with a respectable total.

DD 120-4 from 15.1 overs

WICKET! Captain Kohli gets his first catch of the match as Mohammad Siraj dismisses Shreyas Iyer for 32.

DD 109-3 from 13 overs

WICKET! Moeen Ali gets the breakthrough, as he sees off Rishab Pant for 61. AB de Villiers the man at long-on who completes the catch.

DD 101-2 from 12 overs

FIFTY! Rishab Pant gets to his seventh IPL fifty as he continues his fine form in this tournament. Can he take the hosts to 200?

DD 16-2 from 2.4 overs

CLEAN BOWLED! Chahal is at it again, as he clean bowls Jason Roy, who departs after scoring 12 runs. Has DD's collapse already begun?

DD 4-1 from 1 over

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes early to remove young Prithvi Shaw for two runs.

Toss update

RCB have won the toss and have elected to bowl.

Both teams have made changes. For DD, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane makes his debut, whereas Junior Dala and Abhishek Sharma are also part of the playing XI.

RCB have made one change, bringing in Sarfaraz Khan in place of Manan Vohra.

Here is how the teams lineup:

DD XI: P Shaw, J Roy, S Iyer, R Pant, V Shankar, H Patel, A Sharma, A Mishra, S Lamichhane, J Dala, T Boult https://t.co/TthjqRUmKR #DDvRCB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2018

RCB XI: P Patel, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, M Singh, M Ali, S Khan, C de Grandhomme, T Southee, U Yadav, M Siraj, Y Chahal — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2018

Preview

Indian Premier League (IPL) strugglers Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head-to-head once again in the 45th match of the tournament here on Saturday.

Both teams have only managed three wins so far in the tournament.

RCB and DD are placed seventh and eighth respectively.

RCB are currently trailing Rajasthan Royals (RR) nby four points, who are placed sixth.

This could all but be RCB’s game going by the statistics, with Virat Kohli’s side having won 13 out of 20 matches against Shreyas Iyer’s men. Eve in New Delhi, the situations have favoured them. While RCB have won five matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla, DD have only a couple of wins against RCB at their home turf.

DD’s recent heart-breaking performance came against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, who romped home with a nine-wicket win, despite a 63-ball-128 by in-form Rishab Pant.

Meanwhile, RCB’s batting worries continued in their recent match against SRH as they fell short to Kane Williamson’s men by five runs, despite bowling out them for 146.

The winner in this match would have a slight chance of quailifying, whereas the loser’s stay in the tournament would all but be over.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Virat Kohli(captain), Manan Vohra, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer(captain), Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Junior Dala.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST on Saturday, May 12th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.