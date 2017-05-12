The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by seven runs

THE ASIAN AGE. | IRFAN HAJI
Published : May 12, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 1:50 am IST

Kings edge hosts in humdinger despite Pollard’s valiant 50*.

Kings XI Punjab player Wriddhiman Saha bats during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 Kings XI Punjab player Wriddhiman Saha bats during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Kings XI Punjab kept their playoffs hopes alive with a thrilling seven-run win over table toppers Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring IPL-10 match at the Wankhede here on Thursday.

Chasing an improbable 230/3 after Kings XI Punjab posted this season’s highest score, Kieron Pollard 50 not out (24b, 1x4, 5x6) and Hardik Pandya played a blinder to almost chase it down only to fall short in the end.

Needing 23 in the last 12 balls, Pollard kept home hopes alive till the penultimate ball only to fizzle out in the end. Kings XI pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/42) and Mohit Sharma (2/57) were on the job, bowling two tight overs to take Kings over the line.

Pandya 30 (13b, 4x6) began the mayhem with a six off Axar Patel and four sixes off Matt Henry in the 16th to keep Mumbai in the hunt in an exciting tussle. Pandya perished after sharing a 55-run stand (21 balls) with Pollard for the fifth wicket. Karn Sharma played a cameo of 19 runs in six balls. Mumbai finished on 223/6.

Openers Lendl Simmons 59 (32b, 5x4, 4x4) and Parthiv Patel 38 (23b, 7x4) gave the hosts a blazing start in a huge chase and were cruising at 82/0 in seven overs but the chase fell apart after Kings XI skipper Glenn Maxwell (1/8 in two overs) got rid of dangerman Simmons. The hosts lost wickets in a heap as the asking rate which was near 12 from the start got beyond their reach. Pollard though had other ideas and showed how dangerous he could be in this format by taking hosts mighty closer.

Earlier, Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha showed his explosive side, hammering an unbeaten 55-ball 93 against Mumbai. The wicket-keeper batsman struck 11 elegant boundaries and three well timed sixes after opening the innings along with Martin Guptill.

In the process, Kings XI Punjab notched up season’s highest total of 230/3 in their make-or-break penultimate IPL encounter. Before this, Gujarat Lions had posted 214/3 against Delhi Daredevils in this edition.

Saha excelled in stroke-play and was involved in third fifty-plus partnerships as Punjab played with authority.

Scorecard
Kings XI Punjab: M. Guptill c Pandya b K. Sharma 36, W. Saha (not out) 93, G. Maxwell b Bumrah 47, S. Marsh c Patel b McClenaghan 25, A. Patel (not out) 19. Extras: (lb 1, w 6, nb 3) 10. Total: (for 3 wkts, in 20 overs) 230
FoW: 1-68, 2-131, 3-183
Bowling: Pandya 2-0-29-0 (1w), McClenaghan 4-0-54-1 (2nb, 2w), Bumrah 4-0-24-1, Malinga 4-0-45-0 (1 nb, 3w), Sharma 3-0-32-1, Harbhajan Singh 3-0-45-0

Mumbai Indians: L. Simmons c Guptill b Maxwell 59, P. Patel c Vohra b M. Sharma 38, N. Rana c Guptill b Patel 12, R. Sharma c Guptill b Tewatia 5, K. Pollard (not out) 50, H. Pandya c Saha b S. Sharma 30, K. Sharma b M. Sharma 19, Harbhajan Singh (not out) 2.
Extras: (lb2, w5, nb1) 8 Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 223.
FoW: 1-99, 2-106, 3-119, 4-121, 5-176, 6-207.
Bowling: Sandeep 4-0-42-1 (3w), Henry 2-0-40-0 (1w), Ishant 3-0-29-0 (1nb), Mohit 4-0-57-2, Patel 3-0-28-1, Maxwell 2-0-8-1, Tewatia 2-0-17-1

Tags: mumbai indians, kings xi punjab, kieron pollard, wriddhiman saha

MOST POPULAR

1

What's different in Honor's EMUI 5.0?

2

US: Half-naked driver crashes car into store to get beer, say police

3

World War II vet reunited with love letter 72 years later

4

Xiaomi's first Indian Mi Home opens in Bengaluru

5

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham