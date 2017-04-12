The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:42 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Samson century gives Daredevils big IPL win over Supergiant

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 12:27 am IST

Sanju hits maiden T20 ton to power Delhi to 205/4

Delhi Daredevils batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the IPL T20 match played against Rising Pune Supergiants in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Daredevils batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the IPL T20 match played against Rising Pune Supergiants in Pune. (Photo: PTI)

Pune: Delhi Daredevils put their first points on the board with a crushing 97-run victory over Rising Pune Super-giant here on Tuesday riding on Sanju Samson’s maiden T20 hundred and top-class bowling from veterans Zaheer Khan and Amit Mishra.

After Samson (103, 63b, 8x4, 5x6) and allrounder Chris Morris (38 not out, 9 b) had carried their team past the 200 mark, the Delhi bowlers never let the pressure off the home side, striking at regular intervals to win with 23 balls to spare.

Zaheer led from the front to finish with 3/20, while Mishra had even better figures of 3/11 as the Pune challenge crumbled in the face of the tight bowling and an ever-climbing run-rate.The two seniors were well supported by Pat Cummins (2/24).

Earlier, Samson smashed the season’s first century to power Delhi to a formidable 205/4

Samson got to his century with a straight six off Adam Zampa in the innings’ penultimate over while Morris blazed his way to 38 off a mere nine balls, helping Delhi amass 45 runs runs in the last two overs of the innings. During his 63-ball knock, Samson struck eight boundaries and five sixes, while Morris found the fence four times and cleared it thrice during his cameo.

Delhi lost Aditya Tare early, but Samson took the Pune attack by the scruff of its neck, and was soon dealing in boundaries. Samson was severe on Deepak Chahar, playing the bowler through the point region for two back-to-back boundaries, which got Daredevils off the blocks after an economical first over.

In the next over, Samson launched into Ashok Dinda for three boundaries, his off-side play standing out at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, as Delhi went along fluently. Introduced into the attack after the first timeout, Imran Tahir provided Pune their second breakthrough when he cleaned up Sam Billings with a slider that went through the big gap between the bat and body.

Billings’ dismissal paved the way for Rishabh Pant, who showed steely resolve in Daredevils’ first match, having joined the team soon after performing the last rites of his father. Pant, once again, got into the act quickly, sending Rajat Bhatia's dibbly-dobblers, first straight over the sight-screen followed by one over the long-on for maximums.

Scoreboard
Delhi Daredevils: A. Tare c Dhoni b Chahar 0, S. Billings b Imran Tahir 24, S. Samson b Zampa 102, R. Pant run out (Agarwal) 31, C. Anderson (not out) 2, C. Morris (not out) 38. Extras: (lb3, w5) 8. Total: (for 4 wkts, in 20 overs) 205.
FoW: 1-2, 2-71, 3-124, 4-166.
Bowling: Dinda 3-0-36-0 (2w), Chahar 3-0-35-1 (2w), Stokes 4-0-41-0, Tahir 4-0-24-1 (1w), Zampa 4-0-45-1, Bhatia 2-0-21-0.

Rising Pune Supergiant: A. Rahane c Samson b Khan 10, M. Agarwal c Morris b Khan 20, F. du Plessis c Pant b Nadeem 8, R. Tripathi c Nadeem b Morris 10, B. Stokes c Pant b Cummins 2, M.S. Dhoni c Nair b Mishra 11, R. Bhatia c Morris b Mishra 16, D. Chahar c Pant b Khan 14, A. Zampa c Samson b Mishra 5, A. Dinda c Mishra b Cummins7, Imran Tahir not out 0. Extras (lb 1, w 4) 5. Total (for 10 wkts, in 16.1 overs) 108
FoW: 1-24, 2-34, 3-49, 4-52, 5-54, 6-79, 7-94, 8-100, 9-107, 10-108
Bowling: S. Nadeem 4-0-23-1 (1w), Cummins 3.1-0-24-2 (1w), Khan 3-0-20-3 (1w), Morris 2-0-19-1 (1w), Anderson 1-0-10-0, Mishra 3-0-11-3
                             

Tags: delhi daredevils, sanju samson, rising pune supergiant, zaheer khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to possibly use its own power management chips in future devices

2

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

3

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

4

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

5

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham