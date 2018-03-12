The Asian Age | News

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Shami, family tried to kill me giving sleeping pills, complains Jahan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 11:14 am IST

She also claimed that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.

 In her complaint against Mohammed Shami and his family members, Hasin Jahan, wife of India pacer, said that they tried to kill her in December 2017. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

Kolkata: There’s been absolutely no breather as the Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga continues to grab attention. Jahan, wife of Indian pacer, took to her Facebook to claim that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and shared the photos of alleged chats between Shami and his girlfriends.

She also claimed that Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She later went on to claim that Shami told his brother to kill her and bury the body in jungle. The allegations did not stop there as she went on to claim that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.

While Shami denied all the allegations, BCCI decided to withhold his annual contract.

Jahan, meanwhile, filed a written complaint against the cricketer and the FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

"She has complained sleeping pills were given to her in a huge quantity and they were trying to kill her," Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Kolkata told ESPNcricinfo.

"Section 328 concerns (an instance where) someone gives you a drug or something similar with the purpose of hurting you. Section 506 is threatening a person. And Section 34 is pressed when more than three to four people are planning to do a serious cognizable offence with a common intention," added Tripathi.

"We are verifying the allegations and collecting the evidence right now," Tripathi concluded.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, kolkata police, team india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

