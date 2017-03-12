The Asian Age | News

Faf du Plessis `surprised` with no action against Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 11:50 am IST

Virat Kohli had said Australia took help from their dressing room before making their mind up on DRS reviews in the Bengaluru Test.

The ICC decided that no charges would be laid against Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, or any other player under the ICC Code of Conduct. (Photo: BCCI)
Dunedin: South African skipper Faf du Plessis has been left "surprised" after neither Steve Smith nor Virat Kohli was charged with any breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct after the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia played in Bengaluru.

Following India's 75-run win in Bengaluru, Kohli had said Australia took help from their dressing room on at least three occasions before making their mind up on DRS reviews in the Test.

The incident took place in the 21st over of the Australia's second innings on Day Four when Smith was trapped LBW by pacer Umesh Yadav, a delivery that went underground and struck the former just above his left boot in front of middle stump.

Having already blown a DRS call, involving David Warner, the Australians were in a fix on whether to seek another for Smith.

The Australian skipper first turned to non-striker Peter Handscomb's end to discuss the merit of reviewing umpire Nigel Llong's decision but were quickly denied a referral when the latter spotted both batsmen looking in the direction of the dressing room.

The ICC, however, confirmed that no charges were laid against Smith, India captain Kohli, or any other player under the ICC Code of Conduct.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson in a statement said, "We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match.

"We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week. Ahead of that, the match referee will bring both captains together to remind them of their responsibilities to the game."

Now, Du Plessis thinks that actions of both the players were more serious than his own offence of shining the ball with the aid of an artificial substance three months ago, for which he was charged by the ICC.

The 32-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct after television footage appeared to show him chewing a white lolly in his mouth, licking his finger on the mint before repeatedly shining and rubbing the ball during the fourth day's play of the second Test against Australia in Hobart in November.

He was fined 100 percent of his match fee by the ICC, but was cleared to play the third day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

"I was [surprised that no one was charged] purely from the reason of what I went through for something I feel was a lot smaller and a lot less... whatever you want to call it. So yes, surprised with that," ESPNcricinfo quoted du Plessis said as saying after the drawn Dunedin Test against New Zealand.

"It [the reaction from the ICC] was different. I am surprised by the way it happened. Maybe it's just because I speak on from a personal point of view and I felt that I was treated very harsh but when you see something like that you hope that it would be exactly the same."

Tags: faf du plessis, steve smith, virat kohli

