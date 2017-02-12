India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

India beat Pakistan for the second successive time in the final to win the T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Bengaluru: India successfully defended their Blind Cricket World T20 title after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

India reached the final by winning eight of their nine games on the way to the final. The home team lost their only match to Pakistan. They beat Sri lanka by 10 wickets in the semi-final to book a place in the final. Pakistan won all of their nine games and beat England by 147 runs to reach the final.

Batting first, Pakistan made 197 runs by the end of 20 overs, with Badar Munir scoring 57 from 37 balls.

In reply, Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah and Ajay Kumar Reddy provided India a commanding start. Reddy was dismissed for 43, while Jayaramaiah remained unbeaten on 99 as India chased down the target in the 18th over.