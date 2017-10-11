Australia team bus attacked in Guwahati after victory in 2nd T20 against India

A rock was hurled at the team bus "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball" shattered the window.

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au added that the Australian players were "understandably shaken up by the incident". (Photo:AP)

Guwahati : After winning the second Twenty 20 international against India by 8 wickets at Barsapara Stadium, Australia Team bus was attacked after a rock was hurled at the team bus which shattered the window.

Aussie batsman Aaron Finch tweeted a picture of the shattered window tonight "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball".

But the website added that the Australian players were "understandably shaken up by the incident".

A CA spokesman told AFP "local authorities are investigating and we are satisfied with the levels of security provided".

The governing body said after the Chittagong incident that it was comfortable with security in Bangladesh. The final T20 game will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.