Friday, Sep 11, 2020 | Last Update : 05:50 AM IST

170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  Sports   Cricket  11 Sep 2020  South African cricket in trouble as its national government takes over CSA
Sports, Cricket

South African cricket in trouble as its national government takes over CSA

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 11, 2020, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2020, 2:53 am IST

SASCOC has alleged several instances of maladministration and malpractice since at least December 2019

The Cricket South Africa logo.
 The Cricket South Africa logo.

In a major setback to cricket in South Africa, its national government on Thursday suspended the apex cricket regulator, Cricket South Africa (CSA), on charges of alleged maladministration and malpractice. In a move which is in contravention of the ICC rules, the national government has now taken over the administration of the sport in the country.

The latest development comes amid several deadly blows to the cricket administration in the country: Racism issue, payment row and corruption charges.

 

"the CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay" pending the outcome of a month-long investigation by a task team," letters from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) read.

SASCOC has alleged several instances of maladministration and malpractice since at least December 2019 have caused "great concern and consternation" amongst many stakeholders, including former and current members of the national team, sponsors, and the cricket-loving public.

SASCOC is a special body which looks after the relationship between the government and sport federations, and is bestowed with the power to CSA under the national government's command.

 

The SASCOC's decision, taken during a meeting on Tuesday, was passed by a unanimous vote. But this has also endangered the status of international cricket in South Africa as ICC rules prevent direct government interference in running cricket bodies of a country.

If South Africa is barred from international cricket, it would be the second country to face such an ignominy in recent history after neighbouring Zimbabwe.

In fact, South Africa will also become the first country to be banned from international cricket for the second time. The country had been banned from playing any international sport between 1970 and 1990 due to the policy of Apartheid practiced by the Afrikaner-led government. 

 

Tags: cricket south africa, south african government

Latest From Sports

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in 2019 and is free to play anywhere. (File photo)

Yuvraj Singh wants to play in Australia's Big Bash

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP)

Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open for striking line judge

File photo shows Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (photo: Sandeep Shetty)

BCCI releases IPL schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener

In this photograph, Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya after the qualifier 1 match of IPL Season 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 7, 2019 (Photo | Sportzpics for BCCI - Sandeep Shetty)

Disney+ Hotstar says IPL fans can't watch matches without subscribing to its annual plans

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham