England vs India 2nd Test Day 3: Shami keeps India alive, hosts 4 down at lunch

Score: England 89/4, trail by 18 runs, Jonny Bairstow 4*, Mohammed Shami 2/27, Hardik Pandya 1/15, Ishant Sharma 1/26.

Mohammed Shami (2/27) was India’s best bowler in the first session on Day three as India managed to reduce England to 89/4. (Photo: BCCI)

London: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya have made sure that India stay alive in the second Test as hosts England have been 4 down 89 at lunch on Day three of the Test here at Lord's on Saturday.

England 89/4 from 24.4 overs:

WICKET! Got him! That's wrap on the pads and Mohammed Shami has given India a big wicket right at the stroke of the lunch! England have no reviews left. But anyway, that would have been out.

England 77/3 from 21.2 overs:

WICKET! Olie Pope takes a review but that's out. England have lost their reviews and their third wicket. The ball was hitting the stumps. Hardik Pandya, who has failed to find any consistency, has still managed to get a wicket. England three down.

England 32-2 from 8.2 overs

WICKET! Ishant Sharma joins the party, removes Alastair Cook for 21 runs who was looking good. The around the wicket, onto the middle and moving away delivery does the trick. Cook edges it and Dinesh Karthik pouches it. England 2 down.

England 28-1 from 7.3 overs

WICKET! Keaton Jennings has been trapped by Mohammed Shami. It was an lbw, there was no inside edge into the pad. Jennings opted for a review but no luck. England 1 down and have lost a review.

Preview

Virat Kohli and co will look for early wickets on Saturday as the second England-India Test match enters its third day.

On a rain-curtailed second day, it was a Cheteshwar Pujara run-out that cost the visitors dearly, as James Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped the hosts bowl India out for 107.

Even Kohli failed to make an impact, scoring just 23 runs. Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century when India played England at Lord’s last time around, fell for 18 runs.

England have not beaten an Asian team at the home of cricket since 2011, and this could be their best opportunity to break that jinx.

Anderson, who has 544 Test wickets, will have his eyes on equaling Ian Botham’s record of 27 five-wicket hauls in the longest format.

Earlier, India decided to play with two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara had a horrific return to Test cricket.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.