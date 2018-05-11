Preity Zinta denies report of altercation with KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag

It was reported ‘upset’ Zinta had a go at Sehwag following KXIP’s loss against RR.

It was reported that an “upset” Zinta had a go at Sehwag after KXIP loss against Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals, while chasing 159-run target on Tuesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta, on Friday, quashed the reports of an altercation with team mentor and former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

It was learnt that Zinta approached Sehwag as soon as the match got over and even before the players were back in the dressing room. She was not happy with the tactics and it apparently led to an altercation. It was also reported that Sehwag would end his five-year long association with the franchise and had not commented on the issue because he does not want KXIP players to lose their focus at a time when the team is in contention to make it to the IPL playoffs.

“Against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in at number three, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. The move backfired as Ashwin fell for a duck, and Preity launched into Sehwag for the decision,” a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

“However, when Preity continued to blame him, saying ‘unnecessary’ tinkering with the playing XI had led to a spate of defeats, Sehwag tried to reason with her,” added the report.

It is learnt that Sehwag had clearly told the other KXIP owners - Ness Wadia, and Mohit Burman – to keep Zinta in check as the Bollywood actress, in the past, had tried to interfere in the cricketing aspects of the team, which Sehwag looks into.

“Viru had told the other owners to rein in Preity. He told the owners that he’ll not comment on Preity’s acting chops and she should refrain from talking about his cricketing acumen,” a source close to KXIP said.

While those close to the IPL team conceded that Zinta was “upset” because of the defeat, they also said that the Zinta-Sehwag’s interaction was a “routine post-match conversation between the owner and the team mentor”.

The other KXIP owner, Burman, meanwhile, said that he spoke with Zinta and Sehwag and there’s no problem.

“But as far as I know, there is no problem. I have spoken to Viru and Preity,” said Burman.

Zinta took to Twitter, saying, “A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow !”. She also said, “…We didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right.”