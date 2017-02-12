Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

Pakistan defeated England to enter the final of the T20 World Cup for the Blind where they will meet hosts India.

Pakistan beat England in the semifinals of the Blind T20 World Cup. (Photo: Twitter)

Alur: Pakistan beat England by 147 runs in the second semifinal of the T20 Cricket World Cup for Blind at the KSCA Ground here on Saturday to set up a summit clash with India.

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore tomorrow.

Put in to bat by England, Pakistan continued their superb form to put on a massive total of 309 for one in their allotted 20 overs.

Israr Hassan and Badar Munir who scored centuries each with the help of 25 boundaries and 18 fours, respectively were the stars for Pakistan.

While Hassan hit 143 not out off 69 balls, Munir scored 103 off 43 deliveries. The duo played with authority and showcased their talent to outplay the English team.