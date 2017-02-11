The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Bangaldesh Test: India's double strike leaves Bangladesh in tatters
 
Sports, Cricket

India vs Bangaldesh Test: India's double strike leaves Bangladesh in tatters

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 10:29 am IST

Virat Kohli-led side makes early inroads as Bangladesh face an uphill task to save the Hyderabad Test.

Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: India have made early inroads into Bangladesh’s middle order after Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque departed in the first hour of third day's play on day three of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

Tamim got run-out in the third over after he took on Umesh Yadav’s arm and it cost Bangladesh a wicket as the Indian pacer threw at the right end to end Tamim’s innings.

Umesh, who had dismissed Soumya Sarkar on day two, added one more wicket to his tally after he trapped Mominul before the wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja made 60 not out and had raised 118 runs with Saha when Kohli called them in.

Virat Kohli smashed his fourth double century, and Wriddhiman Saha struck his second Test ton as India tightened their grip on the game.

Earlier, five of India's top six batsmen registered 80-plus scores as the hosts became the first team to post 600-plus totals in three consecutive Tests.

Skipper Kohli led by example, hitting 204 to follow his double centuries against West Indies, New Zealand and England in the last seven months.

Kohli had completed his century on Thursday, and the 28-year-old looked unstoppable as he added 222 runs with Ajinkya Rahane after India resumed on 356-3.

Kohli reached 150 off 170 balls and was supported by Rahane who returned from a finger injury to hit 82 before being dismissed by Taijul Islam.

The India captain was adjudged leg-before to off-spinner Mehedi Hasan when on 180, but he called for a review of the decision and had it overturned after replays suggested the ball would have missed the stumps.

The right-hander brought up his double hundred with his 24th boundary but fell leg before to Taijul (3-121) attempting a late cut.

Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 34 but Saha went on to make 106 not out, clobbering his second six to reach his hundred in style.

Tags: india vs bangladesh, hyderabad test, umesh yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

How are ultra-thin, bendable glass for smartphones made

2

Anuska goes on a rant on Twitter refuting reports of Virat producing Phillauri

3

India vs Bangaldesh Test: India's double strike leaves Bangladesh in tatters

4

I'm afraid to go out for dinner with another man, says Karan Johar

5

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham