India vs Bangaldesh Test: India's double strike leaves Bangladesh in tatters

Virat Kohli-led side makes early inroads as Bangladesh face an uphill task to save the Hyderabad Test.

Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: India have made early inroads into Bangladesh’s middle order after Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque departed in the first hour of third day's play on day three of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

Tamim got run-out in the third over after he took on Umesh Yadav’s arm and it cost Bangladesh a wicket as the Indian pacer threw at the right end to end Tamim’s innings.

Umesh, who had dismissed Soumya Sarkar on day two, added one more wicket to his tally after he trapped Mominul before the wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja made 60 not out and had raised 118 runs with Saha when Kohli called them in.

Virat Kohli smashed his fourth double century, and Wriddhiman Saha struck his second Test ton as India tightened their grip on the game.

Earlier, five of India's top six batsmen registered 80-plus scores as the hosts became the first team to post 600-plus totals in three consecutive Tests.

Skipper Kohli led by example, hitting 204 to follow his double centuries against West Indies, New Zealand and England in the last seven months.

Kohli had completed his century on Thursday, and the 28-year-old looked unstoppable as he added 222 runs with Ajinkya Rahane after India resumed on 356-3.

Kohli reached 150 off 170 balls and was supported by Rahane who returned from a finger injury to hit 82 before being dismissed by Taijul Islam.

The India captain was adjudged leg-before to off-spinner Mehedi Hasan when on 180, but he called for a review of the decision and had it overturned after replays suggested the ball would have missed the stumps.

The right-hander brought up his double hundred with his 24th boundary but fell leg before to Taijul (3-121) attempting a late cut.

Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 34 but Saha went on to make 106 not out, clobbering his second six to reach his hundred in style.