The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Ranji Trophy final: Prithvi shines but Gujarat bowl out Mumbai for 228

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 10:17 am IST

Talented Suryakumar Yadav (57) did all the hardwork before throwing it away while 'Man Friday' Abhishek Nayar (35) ran out of partners.

All the Gujarat seamers bowled within 130 kmph but got a shade movement both ways which brought about the downfall of the Mumbai batsmen. (Photo: PTI)
 All the Gujarat seamers bowled within 130 kmph but got a shade movement both ways which brought about the downfall of the Mumbai batsmen. (Photo: PTI)

Indore: Gujarat batsmen have hogged the limelight for the entire season but their unheralded bowling line-up, sans India stars Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, came to the party by dismissing defending champions Mumbai for a paltry 228 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final.

On a Holkar Stadium track that had some juice for the seamers, Parthiv Patel called it right and then his medium pacers led by veteran Rudra Pratap Singh (2/48) bowled with a lot of discipline to script downfall of the mighty Mumbai batting line-up.

Seamers Chintan Gaja (2/46) and Rush Kalaria (1/66) complemented RP well while left-arm spinner Hardik Patel (1/54) and part-time off-spinner Rujul Bhatt (2/5) also provided important breakthroughs.

The 41-time champions lost wickets at regular intervals despite their school boy sensation Prithvi Shaw (71) once again hogging the limelight with some delightful strokeplay.

Talented Suryakumar Yadav (57) did all the hardwork before throwing it away while 'Man Friday' Abhishek Nayar (35) ran out of partners in the end.

All the Gujarat seamers bowled within 130 kmph but got a shade movement both ways which brought about the downfall of the Mumbai batsmen.

Veteran RP started the slide as left-handed Akhil Herwadkar got a fuller delivery that straightened enough to catch him plumb in-front.

Shreyas Iyer (14) took guard outside the crease to negate swing as he spanked a couple of fuller deliveries from Gaja who then altered the length. Iyer rushed like a raging bull only to edge one to Parthiv behind the stumps.

But the first session belonged to young Prithvi, who again showed that he is another rare talent emerging from the Mumbai stable of batsmanship.

Equally adept on front and backfoot, his punches were a delight. He possesses an upright stance and fine balance. He time and again rocked back to punch between the cover and cover point region. He hit 11 boundaries in all.

The time that he was in flow, even a normally attacking Suryakumar curbed his natural instinct of attack to let youngster hog the limelight.

At 17 years and 62 days, Prithvi became the youngest half-centurion in a Ranji Trophy final.

He was looking good for a three-figure mark before a horrible mix-up with Surya saw him run-out. Partly Surya could be blamed as he pushed for a tight single dabbing one towards short cover. The duo had added 52 runs by then and a tight single wasn't a necessary.

But Prithvi responded late and by the time he decided not to go for the single, Surya was almost there at the non-strikers' end and the youngster as is the custom in Indian cricket sacrificed his wicket for the senior man.

Once Prithvi was gone, Surya got into his element hitting some lusty on drives and cover drives.

Skipper Aditya Tare (4) offered a bat pad catch off Hardik Patel.

Surya, who hit seven fours and a six in 133 balls was finally gone when he tried to pull a short one from Gaja only to offer a skier to Hardik at mid-off.

Once Siddhesh Lad (23) was out to a poor decision, the writing was on the wall for the Mumbai batsmen.

Nayar tried his best to salvage some pride but did not even get one specialist batsman at the other end to help him bail his team out.

Now it will be upto Gujarat's marathon men like Samit Gohil (2 batting) and in-form Priyank Panchal (0 batting) will like to bat Mumbai out of the contest. It will depend on how Shardul Thakur and Balwinder Singh Sandhu Jr bowl.

Tags: ranji trophy, rp singh, mumbai vs gujarat
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple seeks 15-year customs duty relief before India setup

2

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

3

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

4

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

5

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham