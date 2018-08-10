The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

Score after 6.3 overs, IND 11-2, Pujara 1*, Kohli 1`*; Anderson 2/6.

Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP)

London: Day two of the second England-India Test match was halted due to rain on Friday after just 39 balls into the day.

India got off to a forgettable start after having lost Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8 runs), with James Anderson taking both the wickets.

Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease, with bth of them having scored one run each.

India 10-2 from 6.1 overs

WICKET! Anderson strikes again, as he dismisses KL Rahul for eight runs courtesy a catch by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

India 0-1 from 0.5 overs

BOWLED 'EM! James Anderson strikes early to dismiss Murali Vijay for duck. Not the start India would have wanted. 

Toss update

Joe Root won the toss on Friday and decided that hosts England would field.

India have decided to play Kuldeep Yadav alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

Preview

Only four days are left in the yet-to-start second Test between England and India at Lord’s Cricket Ground here, and the players and fans will hope that the rain Gods stay away on day two on Friday.

The first day was completely washed out without even the toss happening as the covers were present on the ground throughout the day.

The big question for India will be if they will play two spinners, after having played R Ashwin as the lone spinner in the opening Test.

Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. India were the last Asian opponents whom England beat at Lord’s in a Test back in 2011.

Squads:

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

Tags: england vs india, live cricket score, england cricket team, team india

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

2

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

3

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

4

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

5

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham