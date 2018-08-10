LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

Score after 6.3 overs, IND 11-2, Pujara 1*, Kohli 1`*; Anderson 2/6.

Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP)

London: Day two of the second England-India Test match was halted due to rain on Friday after just 39 balls into the day.

India got off to a forgettable start after having lost Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8 runs), with James Anderson taking both the wickets.

Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease, with bth of them having scored one run each.

India 10-2 from 6.1 overs

WICKET! Anderson strikes again, as he dismisses KL Rahul for eight runs courtesy a catch by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

India 0-1 from 0.5 overs

BOWLED 'EM! James Anderson strikes early to dismiss Murali Vijay for duck. Not the start India would have wanted.

Toss update

Joe Root won the toss on Friday and decided that hosts England would field.

India have decided to play Kuldeep Yadav alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

IND XI: M Vijay, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, D Karthik, H Pandya, R Ashwin, K Yadav, M Shami, I Sharma — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

ENG XI: A Cook, K Jennings, J Root, O Pope, J Bairstow, J Buttler, C Woakes, S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

Preview

Only four days are left in the yet-to-start second Test between England and India at Lord’s Cricket Ground here, and the players and fans will hope that the rain Gods stay away on day two on Friday.

The first day was completely washed out without even the toss happening as the covers were present on the ground throughout the day.

The big question for India will be if they will play two spinners, after having played R Ashwin as the lone spinner in the opening Test.

Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. India were the last Asian opponents whom England beat at Lord’s in a Test back in 2011.

Squads:

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.