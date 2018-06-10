Women’s Asia Cup T20 Final, INDW vs BANW: Bangladesh look to bowl out India under 100

Score after 17 overs, India Women 88-7: Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Jhulan Goswami 7

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will eager to serve up the revenge in a platter in the final of the tournament.

WICKET! Veda Krishnamurthy is gone and India lose half the side. Salma Khatun gets the wicket. Krishnamurthy goes across the stump to sweep the ball, but the delivery skids and hits the leg stump.

INDW 46-4 after 10 overs:

Things have gone from bad to worse for India with three quick wickets. Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and now Anuja Patil have all gone back to hut . Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur play the magical innings yet again.

WICKET! Anuja Patil is gone for obstructing the field and India have lost their 4th wicket as Bangladesh are in firm control of the match. Length ball from the bowler and Harmanpreet chops it towards the keeper. Anuja Patil was looking for a quick single, but had to rush back to the crease. As she turned around, she changed direction as the ball was thrown towards non strikers end. The umpire seems to have given it not-out A referral for 'obstructing the field' was taken and the third umpire after having several looks overturned the not out decision

WICKET! This is stunning, India batting line up is slowly crumbling under pressure.This time its the veteran batswomen Mithali Raj who is sent back to the pavillion for just 11 runs. Flat delivery from Khadija and Mithali tried to work it on on side. the ball takes leading edge and goes straight to the fielder at mid off.

WICKET! Jahanara Alam gets the breakthrough for Bangladesh. The pressure has paid off. Deepti Sharma tries to go over mid-wicket but gets a big inside edge as the ball hits her off stump.

INDW 16-1 after 5 overs:

Not a great start for India women as opener Smriti Mandhana departs early without troubling the scoring board. Mithali Raj will once again look to steer the innings.

WICKET! Smriti Mandhan is gone and India receive early blow. The left-handed opener is run out. Mithali's short went past short third man as both the players ran two runs, Smriti went for third run but ended up short of the crease.

Kuala Lumpur: The stage is set as India Women’s team will battle with Bangladesh Womens team for the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. A victory in the final will allow the women in blue to lift the trophy for the seventh time.

India have been consistent throughout the tournament as they defeated their opposition with out much trouble. The only blip in the league stage was against Bangladesh, who went onto register their maiden win over Harmanpreet Kaur side by 7 wickets.

The women in blue sealed a spot in the final by comfortably beating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in the virtual semi-finals on Saturday.

India have so far won all the six edition, while Bangladesh are making their maiden appearance in the final.

India Women (Playing XI): Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia(w), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter

Toss: Bangladesh women's team have won the toss and elected to field first

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mona Meshram

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Sharmin Sultana, Lily Rani

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 A.M. IST on Sunday, June10 th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Live telecast and timings:

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India v/s Bangladesh match can not be on TV in India.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.