LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant smacks ton as hosts finish at 187-5

Score after 20 overs, DD 187-5: Pant 128(63), Vijay Shankar 0(0); Bhuvneshwar 4-0-51-1

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant smacked a sizzling century as Delhi Dardevils (DD) finished at 187-5 after electing to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The table-toppers struck early in the power play as Shakib Al Hasan removed openers Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw. Later on, Rishabh Pant was involved in run-outs of DD skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shreyas Patel that helped the visitors get back into the game.

However, young Pant carried on his fine form and smashed his first IPL hundred to swing the momentum back in favour of the hosts. Despite the departure of Glenn Maxwell in the death overs, Pant kept going to help his side post a respectable total.

DD 187-5 after 20 overs:

CAUGHT! Back of a length by Bhuvi, Maxwell swings hard and doesn't connect well. Gets a top edge that heads straight to the man at long off.

DD 98-4 after 14 overs:

RUN OUT! Oh Dear! Confusion at the crease again sees Harshal Patel being run-out this time. Things are heating up and the pressure in on Pant again.

DD 44-3 after 8 overs:

WICKET! Horrible mix-up between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer sees the Delhi captain being run-out again.

DD 21-2 after 4 overs:

SHAKIB STRIKES TWICE! Just the start the visitors needed as Delhi have lost two big wickets in the form on Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw.

Preview: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, and are currently enjoying their life at the top of the points table.

Having won eight of the 10 matches (16 points), the 2016 champions have been known for defending low totals, thanks to their strong bowling attack.

On Thursday they lock horns with a low-on-confidence Delhi Daredevils (DD), who are currently lying in the bottom of the table with with six points.

DD have only won two of their last four matches in the IPL ever since Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the skipper, and Shreyas Iyer’s men will need to give it their best if they are to upset an all-round SRH.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant have been impressive for the Delhi franchise this season.

While Shreyas has aggregated 351 runs at a strike rate of 149.36 (four fifties), Pant has 393 runs to his name this season with three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, for SRH, Williamson will be the main man to watch out for.

The Kiwi batsman has scored 410 runs so far, with five fifties to his name.

The scare for DD will be the spin bowing trio of Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib al Hasan.

The trio, along with pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul have damaged the opposition’s batting at most times this tournament.

Toss:

Delhi Dardevils have won the toss and decided to bat.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(captain) Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda , Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, T Natarajan

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer(captain), Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Naman Ojha, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh, Junior Dala.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Thursday, May 10th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.