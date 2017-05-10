IPL 10: Kings XI Punjab Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 14 Runs

Maxwell, Saha and Manan Vohra (25) got the starts but could not convert them into big scores.

Kings XI Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell en route to his 25-ball 44 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab kept their slim playoffs hopes alive with a 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an intensely-fought Indian Premier League-10 match here on Tuesday night.

After posting 167/6 at the PCA Stadium, Punjab bowlers came to the party keeping Kolkata waiting for their playoffs berth as the hosts put up an authoritative win.

Kolkata, who needed a win to seal their playoffs spot, began strongly with Chris Lynn (84, 52b, 8x4, 3x6) and Sunil Narine (18, 10b, 4x4) bringing up 39 in just 3.4 overs till Narine was sent back by Sandeep Sharma (0/31).

Needing mature knocks from stalwarts Gautam Gambhir (8) and Robin Uthappa (0), KKR were in deep trouble when Rahul Tewatia removed the dangerous duo in the span of three balls.

Down at 79/3 in 9.5 overs, KKR needed partnerships at this stage. Lynn and Manish Pandey (18) stitched together 52 runs (44 balls) in a fourth-wicket stand, but once this stand was broken — both falling in the 18th over — it was all but over for the visitors.

KKR finally finished at 153/6, with Mohit Sharma scalping 2/24.

Earlier, captain Glenn Mexwell hit a quickfire 25-ball 44 as KXIP scored 167/6.

Needing to win to stay afloat in the tournament, Kings XI made a wobbling start after they being put in to bat but made a late recovery to put up a respectable total.

From 63/3 at the halfway mark, Kings XI took 104 runs from the final 10 overs.

Kings XI lost wickets at regular intervals as they failed to stitch any big partnership. Their highest partnership was 61 for the fourth wicket between Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha (38).

Maxwell, Saha and Manan Vohra (25) got the starts but could not convert them into big scores.

Opener Vohra looked promising hitting a couple of fours off Narine and Umesh Yadav.

Yadav though had the last laugh as he dismissed Vohra in the fifth over with a short delivery. In the next over, Martin Guptill fell to Narine as the batsman missed the delivery while trying to sweep over backward square leg. Kings XI were 41/2 at this stage.

The hosts were further in trouble as Shaun Marsh (11) departed after a promising start. The Australian played two delectable shots off Colin de Grandhomme, including a glorious straight drive, before he was out.

Scorecard

Kings XI Punjab: M. Guptill lbw b Narine 12, M. Vohra c Uthappa b Yadav 25, S. Marsh b Woakes 11, W. Saha st Uthappa b Kuldeep Yadav 38, G. Maxwell c Woakes b Kuldeep Yadav 44, A. Patel (not out) 8, Swapnil Singh b Woakes 2, R. Tewatia (not out) 15. Extras: (b2, lb4, w6) 12. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 167

FoW: 1-39, 2-41, 3-56, 4-127, 5-146, 6-149.

Bowling: Umesh 3-0-26-1 (2w), Grand homme 4-0-37-0 (2w), Narine 4-0-27-1, Woakes 4-0-20-2 (1w), Rajpoot 2-0-17-0, Kuldeep 3-0-34-2 (1w)

Kolkata Knight Riders: S. Narine b Sharma 18, C. Lynn (run out) 84, G. Gambhir c Marsh b Tewatia 8, R. Uthappa c Patel b Tewatia 0, M. Pandey c Patel b Henry 18, C. de Grandhomme (not out) 11, Y. Pathan c Maxwell b Sharma 2, C. Woakes (not out) 8. Extras: (lb2, w2) 4. Total (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 153

FoW: 1-39, 2-78, 3-79, 4-131, 5-132, 6-139

Bowling: S. Sharma 4-0-31-0, Henry 3-0-31-1, M. Sharma 3-0-24-2, Patel 4-0-28-0, Tewatia 4-0-18-2 (1w), Swapnil 2-0-19-0 (1w)