The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: KXIP blow away RCB to win by eight wickets

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 11:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 11:51 pm IST

Vohra hit four boundaries and a six in his 21-ball innings before being trapped leg before by Mills.

KXIP batsman Manan Vohra plays shot during the IPL 2017 match against RCB at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Photo: PTI)
 KXIP batsman Manan Vohra plays shot during the IPL 2017 match against RCB at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Photo: PTI)

Indore: Kings XI Punjab dished out a superballround performance to thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight-wickets, despite a scintillating knock by comebackman AB de Villiers, during an IPL encounter here today.

Electing to bat, RCB rode on de Villiers' unbeaten 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to post a modest 148-4 after being reduced to 22-3 in 5 overs.

Chasing the target, Manan Vohra (34) and Amla (58) gave Punjab a flying start, sharing 62 off 35 balls for the opening wicket before Tymal Mills put the breaks by getting rid off the former in the sixth over.

Vohra hit four boundaries and a six in his 21-ball innings before being trapped leg before by Mills.

New man Axar Patel (9) too didn't stay longer as after hitting a six off Iqbal Abdulla, he was flummoxed by Yuzvendra Chahal with a googly and ended up being clean bowled in the ninth over.

However, it didn't affect Punjab's runchase as Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell never took their foot off the accelerator and kept dealing in boundaries to overhaul the target, reaching 150-2 in 14.3 overs.

Amla's unbeaten 38-ball 58-run innings was studded with four boundaries and three sixes, while Maxwell hit some lusty blows in his 22-ball 43-run innings as Punjab notched up their second win in IPL 10.

For Punjab, Varun Aaron (2/21) snapped up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma (1/26) and Axar Patel (1/12) picked one wicket each.

Earlier, RCB found themselves in a spot of bother early in the innings but de Villiers shared 46 runs off 49 balls with Mandeep Singh (28) for the 4th wicket to steady the innings.

Left-arm spinner Patel started the bowling attack for Punjab and he struck the first blow, dismissing opener Shane Watson (1) in the last ball of the first over itself. Looking to play a cut shot, Watson ended up dragging the ball on to his stumps. de Villiers, who replaced West Indies' destructive batsman Chris Gayle in the team, produced the first six of the match in the third over when he blasted Mohit Sharma over extra cover.

However, other opener Vishnu Vinod (7) also tried to get into the act in the next over off Sandeep Sharma but he was cramped for room and ended up giving a simple catch to Maxwell at the long-on boundary.

In the next over, Aaron trapped Kedar Jadhav (1) infront of wicket as Bangalore were reduced to 22-3 in five overs.

After a few quiet overs, de Villiers plundered a six and a four to accumulate 13 runs off young left-arm seamer T Natarajan in the ninth over to help RCB reach 47 for 3. de Villiers and Mandeep kept dealing in ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking before Aaron dismissed the Jalandhar batsman in the 14th over with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha taking a brilliant catch.

In the 16th over, de Villiers slammed Aaron over mid-off to pick up his second six off the innings. The South African then smashed Marcus Stoinis over deep midwicket twice in the next over to bring up his fifty.

Stuart Binny then got into the act and clobbered a six and a four off Mohit before de Villiers blasted another six between the long-on and deep midwicket area. de Villiers then smashed a four and successive sixes off Sandeep to amass 19 runs. Mohit then bowled four good balls in the last over before the South African ended the innings with two lusty blows.

Tags: kings xi punjab, royal challengers bangalore, ab de villiers

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham