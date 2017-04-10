The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Rana, Pandya help Mumbai edge KKR

THE ASIAN AGE. | IRFAN HAJI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST

Rana was out in penultimate over after making 50 in 29 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Hardik Pandya at a training session.
 Hardik Pandya at a training session.

Mumbai: Nitish Rana played a gem of innings to guide Mumbai Indians to a thrilling four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede stadium here on Sunday. Hardik Pandya did the finishing act in style with 11-ball 29 to ensure first win for the home side. Rana was out in penultimate over after making 50 in 29 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Despite a decent start, the hosts lost their way and the asking rate soured. They needed 60 of last four overs but lost experienced Kieron Pollard (17) first ball of the 17th over. Rana kept the chase on,  supported by Hardik Pandya, with 19 runs in the 18th over.

Ankit Rajpoot (3/37) who was proving to be smart pick in place of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, having conceded 18 runs for two wickets in first three overs went for 19 runs in his last over but dismissed the dangerous Rana.

Sunil Narine (1/22) kept things tight in the middle overs. Pacer Trent Boult, however, was expensive.

Earlier, Manish Pandey’s late blitz lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to 178/7 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday. Pandey remained unbeaten on 81 in 47 balls with five sixes and as many boundaries.

He hammered Mitchell McClenaghan (1/51) for 23 runs in the last over to finish the innings with a flourish.

Playing their first game at home after a glittering opening ceremony here, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first but were on the back foot immediately.

The visitors helped by some erratic seam bowling raced to 44/0 in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah (1/39) gifted two free hits in his first over.

Gambhir and Lynn were unbeaten in their 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in their first game and carried on from there.

Tags: ipl 10, kolkata knight riders, mumbai indians

MOST POPULAR

1

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

2

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

3

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

4

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

5

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham