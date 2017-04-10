IPL 10: Rana, Pandya help Mumbai edge KKR

Rana was out in penultimate over after making 50 in 29 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Mumbai: Nitish Rana played a gem of innings to guide Mumbai Indians to a thrilling four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede stadium here on Sunday. Hardik Pandya did the finishing act in style with 11-ball 29 to ensure first win for the home side. Rana was out in penultimate over after making 50 in 29 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Despite a decent start, the hosts lost their way and the asking rate soured. They needed 60 of last four overs but lost experienced Kieron Pollard (17) first ball of the 17th over. Rana kept the chase on, supported by Hardik Pandya, with 19 runs in the 18th over.

Ankit Rajpoot (3/37) who was proving to be smart pick in place of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, having conceded 18 runs for two wickets in first three overs went for 19 runs in his last over but dismissed the dangerous Rana.

Sunil Narine (1/22) kept things tight in the middle overs. Pacer Trent Boult, however, was expensive.

Earlier, Manish Pandey’s late blitz lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to 178/7 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday. Pandey remained unbeaten on 81 in 47 balls with five sixes and as many boundaries.

He hammered Mitchell McClenaghan (1/51) for 23 runs in the last over to finish the innings with a flourish.

Playing their first game at home after a glittering opening ceremony here, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first but were on the back foot immediately.

The visitors helped by some erratic seam bowling raced to 44/0 in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah (1/39) gifted two free hits in his first over.

Gambhir and Lynn were unbeaten in their 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in their first game and carried on from there.