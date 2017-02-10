Ind vs Ban: Kohli's double ton leaves Bangladesh in tatters

At stumps, Bangladesh were 41/1 after India skipper Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking fourth double hundred to lead India to 687/6.

Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to claim four hundreds in as many series. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Skipper Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking fourth double hundred as Indian batsmen devoured on a meek Bangladesh bowling line-up to pile up a massive 687 for 6 declared on the second day of the one-off Test here.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 41/1 after losing opener Soumya Sarkar's wicket to Umesh Yadav.

En route his 204, Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to claim four hundreds in as many series.

In the process, he surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, both of whom had three double hundreds in successive series.

Kohli's four double hundreds have now come against West Indies (200), New Zealand (211), England (235) and now Bangladesh.

The team total of 687/6 was also a world record as no team had ever scored 600 plus runs in three consecutive Test matches before Friday. The earlier two came against England at Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

The good news for India was comeback-man Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 106 off 155 balls -- his second Test hundred that justified team management's immense faith in his abilities.

It was Wriddhiman and Ravindra Jadeja's (60 not out) long handle that saw India score at an average of more than four runs per over.

Ajinkya Rahane, with his 82 off 133 balls, also looked like getting his mojo back after poor form and injury plagued him during the England series.

With the pitch offering some turn, Bangladesh batsmen will have an arduous task of saving the game, which looks highly unlikely against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Among the flurry of other records that Kohli broke, the significant one was scoring the maximum number of Test runs in a home season surpassing Virender Sehwag's record.

The first session belonged to Kohli, who scored a double hundred in less than five hours laced with 24 boundaries and in 239 balls.

It was an innings that defined his class and also showed that it's only Kohli himself who can get out if the opposition bowling attack is merely pedestrian.

Kohli completed his double ton in the post lunch session and then an arm ball from spinner Taijul Islam found him going for the late cut and trapped him leg before.

But this happened only after he ensured that India will not be batting for the second time in this Test match.

Kohli, along with Rahane, added 222 runs in a little under 50 overs with Bangladesh by then being out-batted by the visitors.

Rahane missed out on a century with young Mehedi Hasan Miraz taking a spectacular one-handed diving catch off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. He hit 11 boundaries in his innings.

India smashed 121 runs in the opening session and the second yielded another 143 more due to Wriddhiman going on the offensive.

The Bengal stumper had hit 6 fours and two six in 155 balls. The century came with a six down the ground off Bangladesh's most successful bowler Taijul (3/156).

The Wriddhiman-Jadeja duo added 118 runs in 25.3 overs. Jadeja's 78-ball-60 had four boundaries and two towering sixes which landed in the second tier of the long-on stand.

Bangladesh suffered the ignominy of having five of their bowlers Taijul, Taskin Ahmed (1/127), Kamrul Islam Rabbi (0/100), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (2/165), Shakib Al Hasan (0/104), conceding more than 100 runs.

Earlier, Kohli started from where he had left off on Thursday with two thumping boundaries off Taskin Ahmed. The first was an uppish slash while the second rocketed down the ground.