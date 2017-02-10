The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Ban: Kohli's double ton leaves Bangladesh in tatters

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 4:58 pm IST

At stumps, Bangladesh were 41/1 after India skipper Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking fourth double hundred to lead India to 687/6.

Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to claim four hundreds in as many series. (Photo: PTI)
 Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to claim four hundreds in as many series. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Skipper Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking fourth double hundred as Indian batsmen devoured on a meek Bangladesh bowling line-up to pile up a massive 687 for 6 declared on the second day of the one-off Test here.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 41/1 after losing opener Soumya Sarkar's wicket to Umesh Yadav.

En route his 204, Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to claim four hundreds in as many series.

In the process, he surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, both of whom had three double hundreds in successive series.

Kohli's four double hundreds have now come against West Indies (200), New Zealand (211), England (235) and now Bangladesh.

The team total of 687/6 was also a world record as no team had ever scored 600 plus runs in three consecutive Test matches before Friday. The earlier two came against England at Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

The good news for India was comeback-man Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 106 off 155 balls -- his second Test hundred that justified team management's immense faith in his abilities.

It was Wriddhiman and Ravindra Jadeja's (60 not out) long handle that saw India score at an average of more than four runs per over.

Ajinkya Rahane, with his 82 off 133 balls, also looked like getting his mojo back after poor form and injury plagued him during the England series.

With the pitch offering some turn, Bangladesh batsmen will have an arduous task of saving the game, which looks highly unlikely against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Among the flurry of other records that Kohli broke, the significant one was scoring the maximum number of Test runs in a home season surpassing Virender Sehwag's record.

The first session belonged to Kohli, who scored a double hundred in less than five hours laced with 24 boundaries and in 239 balls.

It was an innings that defined his class and also showed that it's only Kohli himself who can get out if the opposition bowling attack is merely pedestrian.

Kohli completed his double ton in the post lunch session and then an arm ball from spinner Taijul Islam found him going for the late cut and trapped him leg before.

But this happened only after he ensured that India will not be batting for the second time in this Test match.

Kohli, along with Rahane, added 222 runs in a little under 50 overs with Bangladesh by then being out-batted by the visitors.

Rahane missed out on a century with young Mehedi Hasan Miraz taking a spectacular one-handed diving catch off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. He hit 11 boundaries in his innings.

India smashed 121 runs in the opening session and the second yielded another 143 more due to Wriddhiman going on the offensive.

The Bengal stumper had hit 6 fours and two six in 155 balls. The century came with a six down the ground off Bangladesh's most successful bowler Taijul (3/156).

The Wriddhiman-Jadeja duo added 118 runs in 25.3 overs. Jadeja's 78-ball-60 had four boundaries and two towering sixes which landed in the second tier of the long-on stand.

Bangladesh suffered the ignominy of having five of their bowlers Taijul, Taskin Ahmed (1/127), Kamrul Islam Rabbi (0/100), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (2/165), Shakib Al Hasan (0/104), conceding more than 100 runs.

Earlier, Kohli started from where he had left off on Thursday with two thumping boundaries off Taskin Ahmed. The first was an uppish slash while the second rocketed down the ground.

Tags: virat kohli, india vs bangladesh, hyderabad test
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

2

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

3

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

4

India vs B'desh: Bangladesh end Day 2 at 41/1, trail by 646 runs

5

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed as actress opposite Aamir, Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan?

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham