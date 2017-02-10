The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 10, 2017

 Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane strengthened India's position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Kohli marches on as India dominate proceedings
 
AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST

Bangladeshi bowlers fail to stop the free flow of runs as India go past 450-run mark.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (82) strengthened India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh as the duo scored at brisk pace before Rahane was dismissed by Taijul Islam here on Friday.

The Kohli-Rahane pair took off from where they had left on the opening date as the Bangladeshi bowlers are struggling to contain the free flow of runs.

Opener Murali Vijay and skipper Kohli had smashed scorching centuries to fire India to a first-inning score of 356-3 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Vijay struck 12 boundaries and one six in his blistering knock of 108 runs besides stitching a massive 178-run stand with first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (83) for the second wicket.

Subsequently, Kohli struck his fourth hundred of the home season and 16th century in Test cricket off 130 balls. He made his intentions clear when he slammed four runs on the very first ball he faced.

Kohli, in the course of his innings, also became the third Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag to score 1000 Test runs in a home season. He is now second on the list after Sehwag for batsmen with most runs in a home Test season.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam all bagged a wicket each.

At the end of the day's play, the skipper remained unbeaten on 111 while Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 45.

