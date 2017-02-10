Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

India captain Virat Kohli broke a few more records as he scored a double century against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli was at it again as his double century against Bangladesh made him the first man to score four double hundreds in four consecutive Test series.

The Indian skipper, who was at his imperious best during his 204-run knock in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, went past Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring three double tons in three consecutive Test series as India dominated Mushfiqur Rahim-led side.

Kohli, who had the scores of 200 (vs West Indies in Antigua), 211 (vs New Zealand in Indore) and 235 (vs England in Mumbai), added 204 runs in the first innings of the only Test against Bangladesh to achieve a special feat.

The Indian skipper, during his way to 204, also shattered two other records as he became the first Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in a season in Tests and also, only the second captain to score 1000 runs in a home season in the longer format of the game.

Termed as King Kohli for his exploits with the bat, Kohli also joined Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar as the third Indian batsman to score over 1000 runs in a home season.