Vinod Rai suggests 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over crass comments

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 2:24 pm IST

The final decision on the duo will be taken once Diana Edulji gives her go ahead.

On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women, in comments that were deemed misogynist, sexist and racist on social media. (Photo: Instagram)
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommended a two-ODI ban for India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, after their controversial comments on television talk show Koffee With Karan.

However, CoA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal department, reported PTI. India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia from Saturday.

Pandya’s comments on the show, which aired on Sunday, were slammed as misogynistic and sexist, and drew a lot of flak from all corners. While Pandya apologised for his comments on Wednesday, the CoA still decided to issue the two cricketers a show-cause notice and gave them 24 hours to explain themselves.

The all-rounder, in response, said he was “sincerely regretful” and would not repeat the behaviour.

However, Rai told PTI that he was not convinced with Pandya’s explanation.

“I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told the news agency.

On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women, in comments that were deemed misogynist, sexist and racist on social media.

Rahul, the more restrained of the two on the show hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, has not yet responded in public to the controversy. “Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned,” Rai was quoted as saying. “So, obviously, a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable.”

Edulji has also sought the opinion of BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on the matter, reported PTI.

