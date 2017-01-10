Sourav Ganguly gets death threat, police say no information

After going through the letter, Ganguly soon cancelled his visit, sources revealed.

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly received a threat to his life in a letter he received, which was delivered by a courier agency to his Biren Roy Road residence in Behala hours before he was scheduled to leave for Midnapore to attend a sports event on January 5.

In the letter, Ganguly was warned that he would not return home alive if he travelled to attend that event, sources said. He was also to attend a sports event of Vidyasagar University in Midnapore on January 19. A copy of the letter is available with this newspaper. After going through the letter, Ganguly soon cancelled his visit, sources revealed.

The two-page letter, with a title demanding a probe by the CBI and the CID, was written in Bengali by one Zed Alam from Midnapore.

The second page of the letter had a family photograph of Ganguly along with with his wife Dona, his mother and brother Snehasish, and two photographs of dead persons.

Addressed to Sourav’s mother Nirupa Ganguly, the letter says, “Your son will not return if he comes here on January 5. I have sent photographs with it. Do not send him here because Ashish Chakraborty took money from many people on the pretext of giving jobs. Even CAB will not be able to do anything. I sent you this letter because he would return home as dead if he would come.”

It is not clear if the sender of the letter pointed his finger on Trinamul Congress MLA of Garbeta Ashish Chakraborty who is also the CAB representative of Midnapore. The letter’s envelope, carrying a tag ‘Very Urgent’ says it was sent from an organisation: All India Anti Corruption Committee in West Midnapore. Sourav’s secretary Partha Rudra said that the police has been “notified.”

Asked about it, deputy commissioner of police (south west) Meeraj Khalid however said on Monday evening, “We do not have any details. We have not received any complaint.” Even joint commissioner of police (crime) Vishal Garg denied of the incident. West Midnapore SP Bharati Ghosh said they have not received any complaint.