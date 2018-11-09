The Asian Age | News

Ind vs WI: Umesh, Bumrah, Kuldeep rested; Siddarth Kaul returns for 3rd T20I

Punjab seamer Siddarth Kaul was included in the squad for the final T20I to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India begins its tour of Australia with the opening T20I at Brisbane on November 21. (Photo: BCCI)
 India begins its tour of Australia with the opening T20I at Brisbane on November 21. (Photo: BCCI)

Chennai: Pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the third T20I against West Indies ahead of India's tour to Australia.

Punjab seamer Siddarth Kaul was included in the squad for the final T20I to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

"The Indian team management has decided to rest Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming third Paytm T20I against the Windies in Chennai," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

"The decision has been made to allow the trio to be in the best physical condition ahead of India's tour to Australia.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Siddarth Kaul to India's squad for the final T20I."

India begins its tour of Australia with the opening T20I at Brisbane on November 21.

India's squad for the 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

 

