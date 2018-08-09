Relief for BCCI as Supreme Court dumps 'one state, one vote' policy

In May, the SC had agreed to reconsider 'one state, one vote' mandate that quashed the voting rights of regional affiliates of the BCCI.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday discarded the 'one state, one vote' policy for the Maharashtra and Vidharbha cricket associations which was recommended by the Lodha panel commission.

According to the dumped policy, regional affiliates of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are not eligible for the voting rights.

Approving the draft constitution submitted by the BCCI with some modifications, the court granted full membership to Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha, and Railways.

The apex court's three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, had made the decision keeping in view the fact that cricket associates and former great players of many states have played historic roles which cannot be left out.

Meanwhile, the apex court has granted four-week time to the BCCI to register the new modified constitution of the board.

In a landmark judgment on July 18, 2016, the top court had accepted major recommendations of Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI-- including one state, one vote, 'one member, one post' and fixing a 70-year age-cap on those occupying BCCI posts.