KL Rahul releases latest footage on Virat Kohli getting his beard insured

AGENCIES
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 9:08 am IST

Rahul posted footage of what appears to be of Kohli sitting on a sofa with two men clicking pictures of his beard.

Kohli had earlier said it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it. (Photo: PTI)
 Kohli had earlier said it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly insured his beard, according to his teammate K.L. Rahul

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted footage of what appears to be of Kohli sitting on a sofa with two men clicking pictures of his beard.

“Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory,” Rahul captioned on his Twitter account.

Kohli had said earlier refused to shave off his beard in response to teammate Ravindra Jadeja’s #breakingthebeard challenge. 

Kohli had earlier said it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it.

