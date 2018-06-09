KL Rahul releases latest footage on Virat Kohli getting his beard insured

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST
Rahul posted footage of what appears to be of Kohli sitting on a sofa with two men clicking pictures of his beard.
Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly insured his beard, according to his teammate K.L. Rahul
Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted footage of what appears to be of Kohli sitting on a sofa with two men clicking pictures of his beard.
“Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory,” Rahul captioned on his Twitter account.
Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018
Kohli had said earlier refused to shave off his beard in response to teammate Ravindra Jadeja’s #breakingthebeard challenge.
Kohli had earlier said it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it.